Visitor Spending Increased Despite Fewer Visitor Arrivals in June 2025

For Immediate Release: July 31, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 857,102 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2025, down 1.8 percent from the same month last year. However, these visitors spent more on an average daily basis ($258 per person, +5.7%) and contributed to a 2.8 percent growth in total visitor expenditures to $1.97 billion in June 2025 (measured in nominal dollars). Total visitor arrivals in June 2025 represent a 90.5 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic June 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than June 2019 ($1.63 billion, +20.5%).

In June 2025, 855,732 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 1,371 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In June 2024, there were 872,620 total visitors to the islands, all coming by air service (there were no out-of-state cruise ships in June 2024). In June 2019, 946,373 visitors arrived by air (-9.6%) and 738 visitors (+85.7%) came by out-of-state cruise ships.

The average length of stay by all visitors in June 2025 was 8.88 days, compared to 8.97 days (-1.0%) in June 2024 and 8.80 days (+0.9%) in June 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 253,815 visitors in June 2025, compared to 260,965 visitors (-2.7%) in June 2024 and 277,930 visitors (-8.7%) in June 2019.

In June 2025, 482,941 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase from June 2024 (479,039 visitors, +0.8%) and June 2019 (452,958 visitors, +6.6%). U.S. West visitor spending of $1.01 billion rose in comparison to June 2024 ($984.2 million, +2.5%) and was significantly greater than June 2019 ($691.2 million, +46.0%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in June 2025 ($242 per person) was more than June 2024 ($236 per person, +2.4%) and was much higher than June 2019 ($171 per person, +41.3%).

In June 2025, 222,425 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, which was a decrease from June 2024 (231,186 visitors, -3.8%) and June 2019 (240,223 visitors, -7.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $642.9 million increased compared to June 2024 ($631.7 million, +1.8%) and June 2019 ($491.1 million, +30.9%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in June 2025 ($297 per person) was higher compared to June 2024 ($275 per person, +8.0%) and was much more than June 2019 ($210 per person, +41.3%).

There were 57,288 visitors from Japan in June 2025, down in comparison to June 2024 (59,874 visitors, -4.3%) and significantly less than June 2019 (126,592 visitors, -54.7%). Visitors from Japan spent $82.6 million in June 2025, compared to $87.3 million (-5.4%) in June 2024 and $182.0 million (-54.6%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in June 2025 ($245 per person) increased from June 2024 ($237 per person, +3.6%), but was lower than June 2019 ($248 per person, -1.2%).

In June 2025, 14,363 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from June 2024 (16,380 visitors, -12.3%) and June 2019 (19,172 visitors, -25.1%). Visitors from Canada spent $32.3 million in June 2025, compared to $34.7 million (-6.9%) in June 2024 and $36.1 million (-10.5%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in June 2025 ($229 per person) was higher than June 2024 ($213 per person, +7.1%) and June 2019 ($160 per person, +42.9%).

There were 78,714 visitors from all other international markets in June 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In June 2024, there were 86,141 visitors (-8.6%) from all other international markets, including more than 2,000 delegates from 26 Pacific nations who came for the 13th Annual Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC). There were 107,428 visitors (-26.7%) from all other international markets in June 2019.

Air capacity to Hawaii in June 2025 (4,987 transpacific flights with 1,107,650 seats) decreased compared to June 2024 (5,107 flights, -2.3% with 1,135,572 seats, -2.5%) and June 2019 (5,399 flights, -7.6% with 1,182,276 seats, -6.3%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 4,917,106 visitors arrived in the first half of 2025, growth of2.0 percent from 4,822,103 visitors in the first half of 2024. Total arrivals declined 4.9 percent when compared to 5,171,182 visitors in the first half of 2019.

In the first half of 2025, total visitor spending was $10.95 billion, which was an increase from $10.35 billion (+5.8%) in the first half of 2024 and $8.86 billion (+23.6%) in the first half of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In June 2025, 382,531 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 100,329 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in June 2025 had been to Hawaii before (81.3%), while 18.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 54.4 percent of U.S. West visitors in June 2025 stayed in hotels, 15.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 11.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2025, there were 2,549,189 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,445,276 visitors (+4.2%) in the first half of 2024 and 2,258,313 visitors (+12.9%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $5.23 billion in the first half of 2025, compared to $4.83 billion (+8.2%) in the first half of 2024 and $3.44 billion (+52.2%) in the first half of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first half of 2025 was $245 per person, higher than the first half of 2024 ($233 per person, +4.8%) and up considerably from the first half of 2019 ($176 per person, +39.3%).

U.S. East: In June 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (57,516 visitors), West South Central (53,668 visitors) and East North Central (38,528 visitors). Over half of U.S. East visitors in June 2025 had been to Hawaii before (57.7%), while 42.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.9 percent of U.S. East visitors in June 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2025, 1,254,920 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,229,028 visitors (+2.1%) in the first half of 2024 and 1,186,360 visitors (+5.8%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $3.39 billion in the first half of 2025, compared to $3.21 billion (+5.6%) in the first half of 2024 and $2.41 billion (+40.8%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2025 of $281 per person increased from the first half of 2024 ($267 per person, +5.0%) and much higher than the first half of 2019 ($208 per person, +34.7%).

Japan: Of the 57,288 visitors in June 2025, 56,572 visitors arrived on international flights and 716 visitors came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in June 2025 were repeat visitors (66.8%), while 33.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 80.4 percent of Japanese visitors in June 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.0 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2025, there were 319,474 visitors from Japan, compared to 329,892 visitors (-3.2%) in the first half of 2024 and 734,235 visitors (-56.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $470.4 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $486.4 million (-3.3%) in the first half of 2024 and $1.03 billion (-54.4%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2025 ($246 per person) increased compared to the first half of 2024 ($239 per person, +3.1%) and the first half of 2019 ($241 per person, +2.1%).

Canada: Of the 14,363 visitors in June 2025, 11,500 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 2,863 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in June 2025 had been to Hawaii before (57.3%) while 42.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.7 percent of Canadian visitors in June 2025 stayed in hotels,15.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 7.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2025, there were 226,021 visitors from Canada, compared to 242,383 visitors (-6.8%) in the first half of 2024 and 315,535 visitors (-28.4%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $587.0 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $601.8 million (-2.5%) in the first half of 2024 and $642.8 million (-8.7%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2025 of $228 per person was higher compared to the first half of 2024 ($220 per person, +3.7%) and the first half of 2019 ($166 per person, +37.2%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 512,183 visitors to Oahu in June 2025, compared to 532,915 visitors (-3.9%) in June 2024 and 562,749 visitors (-9.0%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $919.5 million in June 2025, compared to $897.9 million (+2.4%) in June 2024 and $738.1 million (+24.6%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 123,068 visitors in June 2025, compared to 131,015 visitors (-6.1%) in June 2024 and 128,968 visitors (-4.6%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2025, there were 2,880,550 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,880,648 visitors (0.0%) in the first half of 2024 and 3,025,236 visitors (-4.8%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2025, total visitor spending was $4.85 billion, an increase from $4.44 billion (+9.2%) in the first half of 2024 and $4.02 billion (+20.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Maui: Twenty-three months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 227,120 visitors to Maui in June 2025, compared to 216,065 visitors (+5.1%) in June 2025 and 295,926 visitors (-23.3%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $510.6 million in June 2025, compared to $451.7 million (+13.0%) in June 2024 and $477.1 million (+7.0%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 57,742 visitors in June 2025, compared to 55,978 visitors (+3.2%) in June 2024 and 76,008 visitors (-24.0%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2025, there were 1,268,378 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,140,307 visitors (+11.2%) in the first half of 2024 and 1,522,534 visitors (-16.7%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.97 billion, compared to $2.66 billion (+11.6%) in the first half of 2024 and $2.61 billion (+13.8%) in the first half of 2019.

Kauai: There were 135,476 visitors to Kauai in June 2025, compared to 130,923 visitors (+3.5%) in June 2024 and 134,790 visitors (+0.5%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $265.2 million in June 2025, compared to $265.9 million (-0.2%) in June 2024 and $196.1 million (+35.3%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 33,607 visitors in June 2025, compared to 32,683 visitors (+2.8%) in June 2024 and 32,986 visitors (+1.9%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2025, there were 709,382 visitors to Kauai, compared to 690,252 visitors (+2.8%) in the first half of 2024 and 686,539 visitors (+3.3%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.45 billion, compared to $1.49 billion (-2.7%) in the first half of 2024 and $963.6 million (+50.2%) in the first half of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 154,421 visitors to Hawaii Island in June 2025, compared to 156,999 visitors (-1.6%) in June 2024 and 163,564 visitors (-5.6%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $258.3 million in June 2025, compared to $283.3 million (-8.8%) in June 2024 and $205.8 million (+25.5%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 38,282 visitors in June 2025, compared to 40,248 visitors (-4.9%) in June 2024 and 38,338 visitors (-0.1%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2025, there were 877,876 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 873,093 visitors (+0.5%) in the first half of 2024 and 880,361 visitors (-0.3%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2025, total visitor spending was $1.58 billion, compared to $1.64 billion (-3.7%) in the first half of 2024 and $1.16 billion (+36.9%) in the first half of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,297 nonstop domestic flights with 917,981 seats from the U.S. mainland in June 2025. Domestic air capacity declined from June 2024 (4,392 flights, -2.2% with 936,654 seats, -2.0%). There were fewer domestic flights (4,340, -1.0%) but more seats (903,624, +1.6%) when compared to June 2019.

U.S. West: In June 2025, 3,979 scheduled flights with 832,153 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity decreased slightly compared to June 2024 (4,006 flights, -0.7% with 833,969 seats, -0.2%). Added scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle were offset by fewer seats from Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Salt Lake City, San Diego and San Jose.

There was growth in air capacity compared to June 2019 (3,916 flights, +1.6% with 784,087 seats, +6.1%). Reduced service from Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by growth in scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in June 2025, which was not operating in June 2019.

U.S. East: In June 2025, 302 scheduled flights with 82,687 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity declined from June 2024 (374 flights, -19.3% with 101,134 seats, -18.2%). A modest growth in scheduled seats from New York JFK was entirely offset by reduced service from Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Washington D.C and discontinued service from Austin.

Air capacity decreased compared to June 2019 (402 flights, -24.9% with 114,333 seats, -27.7%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and New York JFK. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., as well as discontinued service from Newark.

International Flights

In June 2025, there were 690 nonstop flights with 189,669 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many Pacific islands. International air capacity decreased from June 2024 (715 flights, -3.5% with 198,918 seats, -4.6%) and continued to be significantly less than June 2019 (1,059 flights, -34.8% with 278,652 seats, -31.9%).

Japan: In June 2025, there were 356 scheduled flights with 102,696 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased from June 2024 (385 flights, -7.5% with 112,742 seats, -8.9%). Growth in scheduled seats from Haneda and Osaka were offset by reduced service from Narita and Nagoya to Honolulu compared to a year ago. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in June 2025 or in June 2024.

Direct air service remained below June 2019 levels (610 flights, -41.6% with 155,388 seats, -33.9%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to June 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in June 2025, compared to 43 flights with 9,584 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in June 2019.

Canada: There were 82 scheduled flights with 14,118 seats from Canada in June 2025.

Air capacity declined compared to June 2024 (86 flights, -4.7% with 14,814 seats, -4.7%) due to fewer scheduled seats from Calgary and Vancouver.

Air capacity also decreased from June 2019, (90 flights, -8.9% with 16,890 seats, -16.4%). Scheduled air seats from Calgary in June 2025, which did not operate in June 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In June 2025, there were 66 scheduled flights with 17,832 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 69 flights (-4.3%) with 19,683 seats (-9.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney in June 2024. Air capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 flights, -33.3% with 31,265 seats, -43.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In June 2025, there were 66 scheduled flights with 17,832 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 69 flights (-4.3%) with 19,683 seats (-9.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney in June 2024. Air capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 flights, -33.3% with 31,265 seats, -43.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In June 2025, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,602 seats from Auckland compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,912 seats (+23.7%) in June 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to June 2019 (32 flights, -59.4% with 9,142 seats, -60.6%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019. Korea: There were 82 scheduled flights with 24,895 seats from Seoul in June 2025, compared to 74 flights (+10.8%) with 22,235 seats (+12.0%) in June 2024 and 74 flights (+10.8%) with 23,221 seats (+7.2%) in June 2019.

There were 82 scheduled flights with 24,895 seats from Seoul in June 2025, compared to 74 flights (+10.8%) with 22,235 seats (+12.0%) in June 2024 and 74 flights (+10.8%) with 23,221 seats (+7.2%) in June 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in June 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2025, compared to 29 flights (+3.4%) with 10,150 seats (+3.4%) in June 2024 and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in June 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2025, compared to 29 flights (+3.4%) with 10,150 seats (+3.4%) in June 2024 and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in June 2019. Philippines: There were 25 scheduled flights with 7,725 seats from Manila in June 2025, compared to 26 flights (-3.8%) with 8,134 seats (-5.0%) in June 2024 and 22 flights (+13.6%) with 6,798 seats (+13.6%) in June 2019.

There were 25 scheduled flights with 7,725 seats from Manila in June 2025, compared to 26 flights (-3.8%) with 8,134 seats (-5.0%) in June 2024 and 22 flights (+13.6%) with 6,798 seats (+13.6%) in June 2019. Samoa: There were three scheduled flights with 501 seats from Apia in June 2025, compared to three flights (0.0%) with 510 seats (-1.8%) in June 2024 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-23.6%) in June 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 501 seats from Apia in June 2025, compared to three flights (0.0%) with 510 seats (-1.8%) in June 2024 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-23.6%) in June 2019. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in June 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in June 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in June 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in June 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in June 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in June 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in June 2025, compared to four scheduled flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in June 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+1.8%) in June 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in June 2025, compared to four scheduled flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in June 2024 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+1.8%) in June 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service to Majuro in June 2025 or in June 2024. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019.

There was no direct service to Majuro in June 2025 or in June 2024. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2025, compared to six flights (-33.3%) with 1,020 seats (-33.3%) in June 2024 and five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in June 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2025, compared to six flights (-33.3%) with 1,020 seats (-33.3%) in June 2024 and five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in June 2019. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2025, compared to 12 flights (+8.3%) with 3,336 seats (+8.3%) in June 2024 and 11 flights (+18.2%) with 3,058 seats (+18.2%) in June 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2025, compared to 12 flights (+8.3%) with 3,336 seats (+8.3%) in June 2024 and 11 flights (+18.2%) with 3,058 seats (+18.2%) in June 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in June 2025, compared to six flights (-33.3%) with 1,668 seats (-33.3%) in June 2024 and six flights (-33.3%) with 1,668 seats (-33.3%) June 2019.

In the first half of 2025, there were 29,593 transpacific flights with 6,568,395 seats, compared to 29,651 flights (-0.2%) with 6,615,019 seats (-0.7%) in the first half of 2024 and 30,729 flights (-3.7%) with 6,750,177 seats (-2.7%) in the first half of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

June through August are typically slower months for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. In June 2025, 1,371 visitors came to the islands via three small out-of-state cruise ships.

In June 2025, there was a turnaround trip from an out-of-state cruise ship that first entered Hawaiian waters on May 31 and ended its first trip around the islands on June 4. After the initial group of cruise visitors left, a new group with 1,794 visitors flew to Honolulu for the turnaround trip, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port.

In June 2025, 9,913 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii home-ported ship Pride of America. The ship resumed operation on June 7, after being dry docked from May 1 through the first week of June for maintenance and refurbishing.

In June 2024, no out-of-state ship visited the state. There were 12,554 visitors (-21.0%) who arrived by air to board the Pride of America.

In June 2019, 738 visitors (+85.7%) arrived on two small out-of-state cruise ships. Another 12,618 visitors (-21.4%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2025, 81,871 visitors came via 45 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,794 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board a turnaround trip. Another 50,167 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2024, 86,748 visitors (-5.6%) came to Hawaii via 48 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround trip. Another 61,924 visitors (-19.0%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2019, 77,036 visitors (+6.3%) came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships. Another 64,238 visitors (-21.9%) flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are encouraged to see continued growth in visitor spending in June 2025. However, like many destinations, Hawaii is also experiencing a slowdown in visitor traffic. In June 2025, visitor arrivals decreased 1.8 percent compared to the same month last year. Fewer visitors from U.S. East and continued declines from Canada and other international markets offset a modest growth in U.S. West arrivals.

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the Maui wildfires, tourism on the island continues to improve, but the pace has been slow. Visitor arrivals to Maui in the first half of 2025 rose 11.2 percent from a year ago, but decreased 17 percent in comparison to the first half of pre-pandemic 2019. Governor Green recently released $6.3 million to support a tourism recovery campaign.

We are so excited that the Los Angeles Rams staged a preseason football camp on Maui from June 16 to June 19, 2025. Rams players and staff hosted a number of community events, including football clinics and a practice session to malama Maui. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is working with the Rams organization on a year-long Los Angeles market activation campaign to promote tourism on Maui.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (JUNE 2025P VS. JUNE 2024P) 2025P 2024P % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,965.2 1,912.1 2.8 10,951.5 10,350.0 5.8 Total by air 1,964.5 1,912.1 2.7 10,913.0 10,305.0 5.9 U.S. Total 1,652.0 1,615.9 2.2 8,625.2 8,047.9 7.2 U.S. West 1,009.1 984.2 2.5 5,231.8 4,834.1 8.2 U.S. East 642.9 631.7 1.8 3,393.3 3,213.8 5.6 Japan 82.6 87.3 -5.4 470.4 486.4 -3.3 Canada 32.3 34.7 -6.9 587.0 601.8 -2.5 All Others 197.6 174.2 13.4 1,230.4 1,168.9 5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.6 0.0 NA 38.6 45.0 -14.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,614,461 7,828,939 -2.7 43,136,410 42,539,686 1.4 Total by air 7,608,016 7,828,939 -2.8 42,766,107 42,118,138 1.5 U.S. Total 6,342,838 6,468,167 -1.9 33,475,820 32,745,105 2.2 U.S. West 4,174,648 4,168,082 0.2 21,389,371 20,721,354 3.2 U.S. East 2,168,190 2,300,085 -5.7 12,086,450 12,023,752 0.5 Japan 336,728 368,504 -8.6 1,912,197 2,039,047 -6.2 Canada 141,317 162,583 -13.1 2,577,523 2,741,657 -6.0 All Others 787,133 829,685 -5.1 4,800,567 4,592,328 4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,445 0 NA 370,303 421,549 -12.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 857,102 872,620 -1.8 4,917,106 4,822,103 2.0 Total by air 855,732 872,620 -1.9 4,835,235 4,735,355 2.1 U.S. Total 705,366 710,226 -0.7 3,804,109 3,674,305 3.5 U.S. West 482,941 479,039 0.8 2,549,189 2,445,276 4.2 U.S. East 222,425 231,186 -3.8 1,254,920 1,229,028 2.1 Japan 57,288 59,874 -4.3 319,474 329,892 -3.2 Canada 14,363 16,380 -12.3 226,021 242,383 -6.8 All Others 78,714 86,141 -8.6 485,631 488,776 -0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,371 0 NA 81,871 86,748 -5.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 253,815 260,965 -2.7 238,323 233,735 2.0 Total by air 253,601 260,965 -2.8 236,277 231,418 2.1 U.S. Total 211,428 215,606 -1.9 184,949 179,918 2.8 U.S. West 139,155 138,936 0.2 118,173 113,854 3.8 U.S. East 72,273 76,669 -5.7 66,776 66,065 1.1 Japan 11,224 12,283 -8.6 10,565 11,204 -5.7 Canada 4,711 5,419 -13.1 14,240 15,064 -5.5 All Others 26,238 27,656 -5.1 26,522 25,233 5.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 215 0 NA 2,046 2,316 -11.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.88 8.97 -1.0 8.77 8.82 -0.6 Total by air 8.89 8.97 -0.9 8.84 8.89 -0.6 U.S. Total 8.99 9.11 -1.3 8.80 8.91 -1.3 U.S. West 8.64 8.70 -0.7 8.39 8.47 -1.0 U.S. East 9.75 9.95 -2.0 9.63 9.78 -1.6 Japan 5.88 6.15 -4.5 5.99 6.18 -3.2 Canada 9.84 9.93 -0.9 11.40 11.31 0.8 All Others 10.00 9.63 3.8 9.89 9.40 5.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.70 0.00 NA 4.52 4.86 -6.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 258.1 244.2 5.7 253.9 243.3 4.3 Total by air 258.2 244.2 5.7 255.2 244.7 4.3 U.S. Total 260.5 249.8 4.3 257.7 245.8 4.8 U.S. West 241.7 236.1 2.4 244.6 233.3 4.8 U.S. East 296.5 274.6 8.0 280.8 267.3 5.0 Japan 245.4 237.0 3.6 246.0 238.5 3.1 Canada 228.5 213.4 7.1 227.7 219.5 3.7 All Others 251.0 210.0 19.6 256.3 254.5 0.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.3 0.0 NA 104.2 106.8 -2.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,292.8 2,191.2 4.6 2,227.2 2,146.4 3.8 Total by air 2,295.7 2,191.2 4.8 2,257.0 2,176.2 3.7 U.S. Total 2,342.0 2,275.2 2.9 2,267.3 2,190.3 3.5 U.S. West 2,089.4 2,054.5 1.7 2,052.4 1,976.9 3.8 U.S. East 2,890.5 2,732.4 5.8 2,704.0 2,614.9 3.4 Japan 1,442.6 1,458.5 -1.1 1,472.5 1,474.4 -0.1 Canada 2,248.5 2,118.6 6.1 2,596.9 2,483.0 4.6 All Others 2,510.1 2,022.3 24.1 2,533.6 2,391.5 5.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 471.7 0.0 NA 471.3 518.9 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (JUNE 2025P VS. JUNE 2024P) 2025P 2024P % change 2025P YTD 2024P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,965.2 1,912.1 2.8 10,951.5 10,350.0 5.8 Total by air 1,964.5 1,912.1 2.7 10,913.0 10,305.0 5.9 Oahu 919.5 897.9 2.4 4,850.2 4,439.7 9.2 Maui 510.6 451.7 13.0 2,967.5 2,658.4 11.6 Molokai 1.7 2.0 -17.9 15.8 17.5 -9.7 Lanai 9.1 11.4 -19.8 49.9 58.0 -14.1 Kauai 265.2 265.9 -0.2 1,447.4 1,487.6 -2.7 Hawaii Island 258.3 283.3 -8.8 1,582.1 1,643.8 -3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.6 0.0 NA 38.6 45.0 -14.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,614,461 7,828,939 -2.7 43,136,410 42,539,686 1.4 Total by air 7,608,016 7,828,939 -2.8 42,766,107 42,118,138 1.5 Oahu 3,692,044 3,930,460 -6.1 20,488,942 20,571,310 -0.4 Maui 1,732,260 1,679,339 3.2 10,011,621 9,250,733 8.2 Molokai 10,826 12,889 -16.0 79,850 103,019 -22.5 Lanai 16,212 18,294 -11.4 83,340 91,541 -9.0 Kauai 1,008,223 980,504 2.8 5,274,284 5,200,397 1.4 Hawaii Island 1,148,452 1,207,453 -4.9 6,828,070 6,901,138 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,445 0 NA 370,303 421,549 -12.2 VISITOR ARRIVALS 857,102 872,620 -1.8 4,917,106 4,822,103 2.0 Total by air 855,732 872,620 -1.9 4,835,235 4,735,355 2.1 Oahu 512,183 532,915 -3.9 2,880,550 2,880,648 0.0 Maui 227,120 216,065 5.1 1,268,378 1,140,307 11.2 Molokai 2,141 2,478 -13.6 14,311 16,767 -14.6 Lanai 3,981 6,372 -37.5 22,789 24,037 -5.2 Kauai 135,476 130,923 3.5 709,382 690,252 2.8 Hawaii Island 154,421 156,999 -1.6 877,876 873,093 0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,371 0 NA 81,871 86,748 -5.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 253,815 260,965 -2.7 238,323 233,735 2.0 Total by air 253,601 260,965 -2.8 236,277 231,418 2.1 Oahu 123,068 131,015 -6.1 113,199 113,029 0.1 Maui 57,742 55,978 3.2 55,313 50,828 8.8 Molokai 361 430 -16.0 441 566 -22.1 Lanai 540 610 -11.4 460 503 -8.5 Kauai 33,607 32,683 2.8 29,140 28,574 2.0 Hawaii Island 38,282 40,248 -4.9 37,724 37,918 -0.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 215 0 NA 2,046 2,316 -11.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.88 8.97 -1.0 8.77 8.82 -0.6 Total by air 8.89 8.97 -0.9 8.84 8.89 -0.6 Oahu 7.21 7.38 -2.3 7.11 7.14 -0.4 Maui 7.63 7.77 -1.9 7.89 8.11 -2.7 Molokai 5.06 5.20 -2.8 5.58 6.14 -9.2 Lanai 4.07 2.87 41.9 3.66 3.81 -4.0 Kauai 7.44 7.49 -0.6 7.44 7.53 -1.3 Hawaii Island 7.44 7.69 -3.3 7.78 7.90 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.70 0.00 NA 4.52 4.86 -6.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 258.1 244.2 5.7 253.9 243.3 4.3 Total by air 258.2 244.2 5.7 255.2 244.7 4.3 Oahu 249.1 228.4 9.0 236.7 215.8 9.7 Maui 294.8 269.0 9.6 296.4 287.4 3.1 Molokai 153.6 157.1 -2.3 198.1 170.1 16.5 Lanai 562.8 622.0 -9.5 598.3 633.8 -5.6 Kauai 263.1 271.1 -3.0 274.4 286.1 -4.1 Hawaii Island 225.0 234.6 -4.1 231.7 238.2 -2.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.3 0.0 NA 104.2 106.8 -2.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,292.8 2,191.2 4.6 2,227.2 2,146.4 3.8 Total by air 2,295.7 2,191.2 4.8 2,257.0 2,176.2 3.7 Oahu 1,795.3 1,684.9 6.6 1,683.8 1,541.2 9.3 Maui 2,248.3 2,090.6 7.5 2,339.6 2,331.3 0.4 Molokai 776.6 817.1 -5.0 1,105.4 1,044.9 5.8 Lanai 2,292.3 1,785.7 28.4 2,187.9 2,413.9 -9.4 Kauai 1,957.7 2,030.6 -3.6 2,040.4 2,155.2 -5.3 Hawaii Island 1,673.0 1,804.3 -7.3 1,802.2 1,882.7 -4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 471.7 0.0 NA 471.3 518.9 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (JUNE 2025P VS. JUNE 2019) 2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,965.2 1,630.8 20.5 10,951.5 8,857.8 23.6 Total by air 1,964.5 1,630.5 20.5 10,913.0 8,828.8 23.6 U.S. Total 1,652.0 1,182.3 39.7 8,625.2 5,846.0 47.5 U.S. West 1,009.1 691.2 46.0 5,231.8 3,436.7 52.2 U.S. East 642.9 491.1 30.9 3,393.3 2,409.3 40.8 Japan 82.6 182.0 -54.6 470.4 1,032.5 -54.4 Canada 32.3 36.1 -10.5 587.0 642.8 -8.7 All Others 197.6 230.0 -14.1 1,230.4 1,307.5 -5.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.6 0.3 107.3 38.6 29.0 33.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,614,461 8,337,894 -8.7 43,136,410 45,242,600 -4.7 Total by air 7,608,016 8,334,138 -8.7 42,766,107 44,891,780 -4.7 U.S. Total 6,342,838 6,379,485 -0.6 33,475,820 31,133,890 7.5 U.S. West 4,174,648 4,039,914 3.3 21,389,371 19,574,516 9.3 U.S. East 2,168,190 2,339,571 -7.3 12,086,450 11,559,374 4.6 Japan 336,728 732,556 -54.0 1,912,197 4,286,038 -55.4 Canada 141,317 225,768 -37.4 2,577,523 3,871,900 -33.4 All Others 787,133 996,330 -21.0 4,800,567 5,599,951 -14.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,445 3,756 71.6 370,303 350,820 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 857,102 947,112 -9.5 4,917,106 5,171,182 -4.9 Total by air 855,732 946,373 -9.6 4,835,235 5,094,146 -5.1 U.S. Total 705,366 693,181 1.8 3,804,109 3,444,673 10.4 U.S. West 482,941 452,958 6.6 2,549,189 2,258,313 12.9 U.S. East 222,425 240,223 -7.4 1,254,920 1,186,360 5.8 Japan 57,288 126,592 -54.7 319,474 734,235 -56.5 Canada 14,363 19,172 -25.1 226,021 315,535 -28.4 All Others 78,714 107,428 -26.7 485,631 599,703 -19.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,371 738 85.7 81,871 77,036 6.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 253,815 277,930 -8.7 238,323 249,959 -4.7 Total by air 253,601 277,805 -8.7 236,277 248,021 -4.7 U.S. Total 211,428 212,649 -0.6 184,949 172,010 7.5 U.S. West 139,155 134,664 3.3 118,173 108,146 9.3 U.S. East 72,273 77,986 -7.3 66,776 63,864 4.6 Japan 11,224 24,419 -54.0 10,565 23,680 -55.4 Canada 4,711 7,526 -37.4 14,240 21,392 -33.4 All Others 26,238 33,211 -21.0 26,522 30,939 -14.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 215 125 71.6 2,046 1,938 5.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.88 8.80 0.9 8.77 8.75 0.3 Total by air 8.89 8.81 1.0 8.84 8.81 0.4 U.S. Total 8.99 9.20 -2.3 8.80 9.04 -2.6 U.S. West 8.64 8.92 -3.1 8.39 8.67 -3.2 U.S. East 9.75 9.74 0.1 9.63 9.74 -1.2 Japan 5.88 5.79 1.6 5.99 5.84 2.5 Canada 9.84 11.78 -16.4 11.40 12.27 -7.1 All Others 10.00 9.27 7.8 9.89 9.34 5.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.70 5.09 -7.6 4.52 4.55 -0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 258.1 195.6 32.0 253.9 195.8 29.7 Total by air 258.2 195.6 32.0 255.2 196.7 29.8 U.S. Total 260.5 185.3 40.5 257.7 187.8 37.2 U.S. West 241.7 171.1 41.3 244.6 175.6 39.3 U.S. East 296.5 209.9 41.3 280.8 208.4 34.7 Japan 245.4 248.5 -1.2 246.0 240.9 2.1 Canada 228.5 159.9 42.9 227.7 166.0 37.2 All Others 251.0 230.9 8.7 256.3 233.5 9.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.3 83.0 20.8 104.2 82.6 26.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,292.8 1,721.9 33.2 2,227.2 1,712.9 30.0 Total by air 2,295.7 1,722.9 33.3 2,257.0 1,733.1 30.2 U.S. Total 2,342.0 1,705.7 37.3 2,267.3 1,697.1 33.6 U.S. West 2,089.4 1,526.0 36.9 2,052.4 1,521.8 34.9 U.S. East 2,890.5 2,044.4 41.4 2,704.0 2,030.8 33.2 Japan 1,442.6 1,437.9 0.3 1,472.5 1,406.2 4.7 Canada 2,248.5 1,882.7 19.4 2,596.9 2,037.3 27.5 All Others 2,510.1 2,141.2 17.2 2,533.6 2,180.3 16.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 471.7 422.4 11.7 471.3 376.0 25.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (JUNE 2025 VS. JUNE 2019)

2025P 2019 % change 2025P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,965.2 1,630.8 20.5 10,951.5 8,857.8 23.6 Total by air 1,964.5 1,630.5 20.5 10,913.0 8,828.8 23.6 Oahu 919.5 738.1 24.6 4,850.2 4,024.6 20.5 Maui 510.6 477.1 7.0 2,967.5 2,606.8 13.8 Molokai 1.7 2.3 -28.2 15.8 18.6 -14.8 Lanai 9.1 11.1 -17.9 49.9 59.7 -16.5 Kauai 265.2 196.1 35.3 1,447.4 963.6 50.2 Hawaii Island 258.3 205.8 25.5 1,582.1 1,155.5 36.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.6 0.3 107.3 38.6 29.0 33.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,614,461 8,337,894 -8.7 43,136,410 45,242,600 -4.7 Total by air 7,608,016 8,334,138 -8.7 42,766,107 44,891,780 -4.7 Oahu 3,692,044 3,869,052 -4.6 20,488,942 20,679,990 -0.9 Maui 1,732,260 2,280,236 -24.0 10,011,621 12,243,124 -18.2 Molokai 10,826 19,907 -45.6 79,850 146,143 -45.4 Lanai 16,212 25,198 -35.7 83,340 133,085 -37.4 Kauai 1,008,223 989,591 1.9 5,274,284 5,145,231 2.5 Hawaii Island 1,148,452 1,150,153 -0.1 6,828,070 6,544,208 4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,445 3,756 71.6 370,303 350,820 5.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 857,102 947,112 -9.5 4,917,106 5,171,182 -4.9 Total by air 855,732 946,373 -9.6 4,835,235 5,094,146 -5.1 Oahu 512,183 562,749 -9.0 2,880,550 3,025,236 -4.8 Maui 227,120 295,926 -23.3 1,268,378 1,522,534 -16.7 Molokai 2,141 5,776 -62.9 14,311 31,237 -54.2 Lanai 3,981 9,020 -55.9 22,789 42,593 -46.5 Kauai 135,476 134,790 0.5 709,382 686,539 3.3 Hawaii Island 154,421 163,564 -5.6 877,876 880,361 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,371 738 85.7 81,871 77,036 6.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 253,815 277,930 -8.7 238,323 249,959 -4.7 Total by air 253,601 277,805 -8.7 236,277 248,021 -4.7 Oahu 123,068 128,968 -4.6 113,199 114,254 -0.9 Maui 57,742 76,008 -24.0 55,313 67,642 -18.2 Molokai 361 664 -45.6 441 807 -45.4 Lanai 540 840 -35.7 460 735 -37.4 Kauai 33,607 32,986 1.9 29,140 28,427 2.5 Hawaii Island 38,282 38,338 -0.1 37,724 36,156 4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 215 125 71.6 2,046 1,938 5.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.88 8.80 0.9 8.77 8.75 0.3 Total by air 8.89 8.81 1.0 8.84 8.81 0.4 Oahu 7.21 6.88 4.8 7.11 6.84 4.1 Maui 7.63 7.71 -1.0 7.89 8.04 -1.8 Molokai 5.06 3.45 46.7 5.58 4.68 19.3 Lanai 4.07 2.79 45.8 3.66 3.12 17.0 Kauai 7.44 7.34 1.4 7.44 7.49 -0.8 Hawaii Island 7.44 7.03 5.8 7.78 7.43 4.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.70 5.09 -7.6 4.52 4.55 -0.7 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 258.1 195.6 32.0 253.9 195.8 29.7 Total by air 258.2 195.6 32.0 255.2 196.7 29.8 Oahu 249.1 190.8 30.6 236.7 194.6 21.6 Maui 294.8 209.2 40.9 296.4 212.9 39.2 Molokai 153.6 116.3 32.0 198.1 127.1 55.9 Lanai 562.8 441.3 27.6 598.3 448.5 33.4 Kauai 263.1 198.1 32.8 274.4 187.3 46.5 Hawaii Island 225.0 178.9 25.7 231.7 176.6 31.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.3 83.0 20.8 104.2 82.6 26.2 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,292.8 1,721.9 33.2 2,227.2 1,712.9 30.0 Total by air 2,295.7 1,722.9 33.3 2,257.0 1,733.1 30.2 Oahu 1,795.3 1,311.5 36.9 1,683.8 1,330.3 26.6 Maui 2,248.3 1,612.3 39.4 2,339.6 1,712.2 36.6 Molokai 776.6 401.0 93.7 1,105.4 594.6 85.9 Lanai 2,292.3 1,232.7 86.0 2,187.9 1,401.2 56.1 Kauai 1,957.7 1,454.5 34.6 2,040.4 1,403.6 45.4 Hawaii Island 1,673.0 1,258.2 33.0 1,802.2 1,312.5 37.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 471.7 422.4 11.7 471.3 376.0 25.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism