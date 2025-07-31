Hiker Rescued on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-352-9669

July 31, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – At 2:23 p.m. on July 30, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker in need of assistance on Mount Monadnock. Monadnock State Park staff were able to quickly access the hiker and her partner. Additional Park staff, multiple New Hampshire Fish and Game Officers, and a trail crew with the NH Conservation Corp then arrived on scene to help.

The hiker was identified as 75-year-old Abby Shapiro of Ashville, North Carolina. Shapiro had been hiking with her husband when she began to feel ill. After being treated for non-life threatening issues, Shapiro was carried off the mountain and reached the trailhead at 4:20 p.m. She was then assessed by Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance staff before being released.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Hikers should be aware that conditions often change quickly. If hiking, please visit https://hikesafe.com/ for tips on hiking safely.