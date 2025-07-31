Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,678 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Rescued on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Ryan Harris
603-352-9669
July 31, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – At 2:23 p.m. on July 30, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker in need of assistance on Mount Monadnock. Monadnock State Park staff were able to quickly access the hiker and her partner. Additional Park staff, multiple New Hampshire Fish and Game Officers, and a trail crew with the NH Conservation Corp then arrived on scene to help.

The hiker was identified as 75-year-old Abby Shapiro of Ashville, North Carolina. Shapiro had been hiking with her husband when she began to feel ill. After being treated for non-life threatening issues, Shapiro was carried off the mountain and reached the trailhead at 4:20 p.m. She was then assessed by Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance staff before being released.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Hikers should be aware that conditions often change quickly. If hiking, please visit https://hikesafe.com/ for tips on hiking safely.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hiker Rescued on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more