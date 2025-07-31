Jiva Med Spa Columbus Promotes EXOMIND™ TMS Treatment at Glow Up Girls Night Event

Jiva Med Spa Logo

Jiva Med Spa Columbus will spotlight its innovative EXOMIND™ treatment during the upcoming Glow Up Girls Night Event.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiva Med Spa Columbus will spotlight its innovative EXOMIND™ treatment during the upcoming Glow Up Girls Night, an evening dedicated to self-care, beauty, and meaningful community connection. While the treatment has been available at the Columbus location for several weeks, this event offers attendees a chance to learn more about EXOMIND™ in an engaging, experiential setting—with exclusive access to event-only promotions.EXOMIND™ is a non-invasive, wellness-forward treatment that uses Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to help improve mental clarity, focus, emotional balance, and stress resilience. TMS has been FDA-cleared for the treatment of depression and is now being embraced for broader cognitive and wellness benefits. Jiva Med Spa Columbus offers EXOMIND™ as part of its growing portfolio of personalized services that support both mental and physical well-being."We’re proud to be the first med spa in Ohio to bring EXOMIND™ to our patients," said Dr Nanda, MD of Jiva Med Spa. "This treatment represents an exciting step forward in integrative wellness—offering a non-invasive way to enhance mental clarity, reduce stress, and support overall well-being."Glow Up Girls Night: Beauty, Wellness, and ConnectionGlow Up Girls Night is a celebration of women’s wellness, friendship, and fun. Created for those looking to recharge and reconnect, the event features a curated mix of beauty services, wellness activations, shopping, and refreshments—all within the vibrant, elevated environment of Jiva Med Spa.Event Highlights Include:- EXOMIND™ informational sessions and special promotions- Emsculpt Neo Bus- Express facials and skin analysis- DIY candle-making- Acai tastings- Permanent jewelry- Manicures- Boutique shopping- Tiny tattoos- Express hair styling- Hydration teas- Food, beverages, giveaways, and exclusive discounts"Glow Up Girls Night is about so much more than beauty—it’s about creating a space for connection, self-care, and empowerment," said Dr Nanda, MD of Jiva Med Spa. "We love bringing together our community for these events and giving women the opportunity to experience new treatments, explore wellness options, and leave feeling refreshed and inspired."Advance RSVP is required. Space is limited. Guests are encouraged to register early to reserve their place.About Jiva Med SpaJiva Med Spa is a trusted leader in medical aesthetics and integrative wellness, offering a full spectrum of services that blend advanced technology with compassionate care. With locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton, Ohio, and Boca Raton and Wesley Chapel, Florida, Jiva Med Spa helps clients across regions look and feel their best—inside and out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.