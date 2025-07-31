Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Planned for Route 102 in Burrillville

On Sunday night, August 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a section of Route 102 (Broncos Highway) in the Glendale section of Burrillville as part of ongoing rehabilitation of the structurally deficient Joslin Road Bridge, which carries Route 102 over Joslin Road and the Branch River.

The closure will be repeated periodically, during evening and overnight hours when traffic volumes are lowest, through the end of the summer. RIDOT will post closure notices on its website as they are scheduled, at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories#NorthernRI.

During the closure, motorists on Route 102 will use Glendale Bypass, Victory Highway and East Avenue to detour. Local traffic will be permitted between East Avenue and the bridge.

Rehabilitation of this bridge is part of a $18.8 million, multibridge project in Burrillville. The Joslin Road Bridge carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day. The entire project will be finished in spring 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Joslin Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.