Travel Advisory: Nighttime Closures to Resume for I-95 and I-295 Bridge Work in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, October 23 - Starting Sunday night, October 26, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will resume nighttime closures on short sections of I-95 and I-295 in both directions for continued reconstruction of bridges that span these highways along East Avenue in Warwick. The bridge over I-95 is located at Exit 28 (Route 113 East and West) and the bridges over I-295 are near Exit 1A (Route 113 West).

The closures will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. This is the last phase of night closures for the installation of new beams and pre-cast bridge components.

The schedule for the highway closures and detour routes is as follows:

October 26 and November 2 & 12: I-95 North will be closed at Exit 28A (I-295). Stay on I-295 North to Exit 3A (Route 37 East) and proceed to the I-95 interchange to access I-95 North. For those seeking access to Rhode Island TF Green International Airport, follow these directions but use I-95 South to Exit 29 to the Airport Connector.

October 29-30 & November 13: I-95 South will be closed after Exit 28B (I-295 North). Follow I-295 North and take Exit 3B to Route 37 West. Follow signs to I-295 South to return to I-95 South.

November 3: I-295 North will be closed at I-95 North Exit 28A. Stay on I-95 North to Exit 31B (Route 37 West), then take the I-295 North exit ramp.

November 4: I-295 South will be closed at Exit 3A (Route 37 East). Follow Route 37 East to the I-95 South exit.

RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to fully replace these bridges by the end of 2025. The Department already demolished and replaced the westbound portion of these bridges.

Regular updates regarding these closures will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

The bridge replacements are part of the $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT is improving several other important areas and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.