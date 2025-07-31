Job Announcement - Legislative Council Staff Attorney

Location: Bismarck, ND (onsite position, no remote option)

Salary: $85,000 per year or more, depending on qualifications and experience

Closing Date: Open until filled

Status: Full-time, Unclassified

Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

The North Dakota Legislative Council provides staff services to the legislative branch and consists of attorneys, accountants, researchers, and auxiliary personnel. Under the direction of the Legal Division Director, the Legislative Council staff attorney supports the work of the Legislative Council.

Duties and Tasks:

A Legislative Council staff attorney will:

Draft and review proposed legislation;

Provide information on legislation and the legislative process;

Provide legislative counsel and analyze legal documents;

Conduct general and specialized legal research and prepare reports and analysis on findings;

Perform professional legal and legislative staff work for the Legislative Management and its committees, the Legislative Assembly and its committees, and legislators;

Staff and make oral presentations to legislative committees and respond to requests for spontaneous explanations of complex matters;

Supervise staff as necessary; and

Perform other duties as directed by the Legal Division Director or the Director of the Legislative Council.

Essential Skills and Abilities:

Ability to communicate effectively, orally and in writing, to explain and summarize legislation, court decisions, complex written material, detailed research documents, and administrative rules;

Ability to draft correspondence, memorandums, and legislation clearly and concisely in a manner to accurately complete requests;

Proficiency in the English language;

Ability to conduct legal analysis of statutes, rules, and judicial decisions and derive logical conclusions;

Ability to develop and maintain expertise in assigned areas of law;

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle politically sensitive work;

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with others;

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines with minimum supervision;

Ability to remain objective, nonpartisan, and professional regarding all legislative matters; and

Ability to occasionally travel and conduct work at sites away from the office.

Desirable Knowledge:

Broad working knowledge of federal and state law and statutory construction principles, state code format and publication process, administrative law and procedure, and of the legislative process;

Knowledge of legal research sources and application of legal research methods;

Knowledge and understanding of computer programs relating to legal research and the legislative process;

Knowledge of the structure and relationships of federal, state, and local government; and

Experience with North Dakota legislative drafting and procedure.

Minimum Qualifications:

Juris Doctorate degree from an accredited law school;

Admitted to practice law in North Dakota or the ability to seek admission;

Nonpartisan; and

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Application Procedures:

To apply, please visit the State Government Job Openings Website

Attach a cover letter, resume, and references. Also, provide details in the employment history sections of the online application form on how your education, experience, and skills will qualify you for this position.

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Posting will remain open until filled.

Additional Information:

For more information about the position or general questions about the application procedures, contact:

Lori Ziegler

Legislative Administrative Officer

North Dakota Legislative Council

701-328-2916

lziegler@ndlegis.gov

TTY Number: ND Relay Service 1-800-366-6888

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the application process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or (701)328-3290.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The state of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the state of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with North Dakota Century Code Section 23-12-10.