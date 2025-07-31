T&J Dealer Services Acquires iNet Financial Services, Expands National Footprint in Dealer Finance Solutions

Justin Stuckey

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T&J Dealer Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of iNet Financial Services (https://www.inetrec.com), a Texas-based innovator in dealership financing solutions. This strategic merger secures the legacy of a trailblazing finance company serving the marine, auto, and RV industries, while opening a new chapter of growth and capability through T&J Dealer Services’ backend expertise and infrastructure.

Originally founded by the late Michael Jones in 2000, iNet has long been known for its industry-first innovations, including becoming the first self-funded correspondent lender in the Marine and RV industry in 2002, and for facilitating finance operations for over 600 dealerships across the U.S. With a focus on customer-first lending, iNet has specialized in Marine, RV, Auto, and Motorcycle loans and offered support across all credit tiers via trusted banking partners. The company also operates AmeriWest, a licensed insurance agency, in 48 states.

The merger preserves iNet’s brand identity and team, maintaining operations in Austin, Texas, and ensuring uninterrupted service for its clients. The entire staff will remain with the company—including Gretchen Jones, Michael’s wife and longtime business partner, and Kramer Jones, Michael’s son, who has worked full-time at iNet for the past eight years and now steps into a leadership role. Both are committed to honoring and advancing Michael’s innovative vision for accessible, transparent, and efficient financing solutions in the automotive and recreational vehicle markets.

“This partnership is not only about merging services—it’s about continuing a legacy,” said Justin Stuckey, founder and CEO at T&J Dealer Services. “Michael was an industry innovator who developed one of the first remote-run F&I departments and a suite of in-house solutions, including CRM and GAP products. By combining iNet’s dealer-focused finance solutions with TJ’s backend technology and services, we’re creating a powerhouse that helps dealerships run smarter and serve customers better.”

According to Kramer Jones, “T&J Dealer Services brings the infrastructure, technology, and coaching we need to grow. This gives us the opportunity to take what my father built and scale it without losing the values that made iNet successful—honesty, innovation, and a focus on getting the best deal for the customer.”

Gretchen Jones, who has been with iNet since its inception, added, “From the very first conversation, it felt like this partnership was meant to be.”

“This is more than a business decision—it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to dealers, consumers, and a legacy that deserves to keep growing,” said Stuckey. “Together, we’re ready to write the next chapter.”

About iNet Financial Services (http://www.inetrec.com)

Founded in 2000 in Austin, Texas, iNet has run the finance and insurance departments for over 600 dealerships nationwide. Known for pioneering remote F&I operations, developing finance tools for partner platforms such as LendingTree, and offering dealer license support for independent stores, iNet remains a leader in vehicle financing innovation.

About T&J Dealer Services (http://tjdealerservices.com)

Based in Indiana, T&J Dealer Services provides a comprehensive suite of backend support for dealerships, including F&I development, remote F&I management, product training, licensing, and strategic consulting. T&J’s mission is to help dealerships operate more efficiently and profitably through technology and expert services.

