Attorney General Bird Warns of Ticket Scams Ahead of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES—As our great Iowa State Fair approaches and concerts and shows are scheduled in venues all over the state, Attorney General Brenna Bird is reminding Iowans to be cautious when purchasing event tickets.

Digital tickets and purchases are now prevalent, leading to an increased risk of ticket scams. Scammers will often create counterfeit tickets or duplicate a ticket and sell them to more than one person. Purchasing tickets through third parties like social media and paying for them via gift cards, wire transfers, or peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo or ApplePay heightens the possibility of being scammed.

“The state fair serves as a great reminder to stay cautious when purchasing event tickets,” said Attorney General Bird. “Scammers prey on the excitement of people who are eager to see a favorite artist, event, or show, so it’s important to be extra cautious and double-check ticket sources.”

How to protect yourself from ticket scams:

Be skeptical of sellers that want payments via gift cards, wire transfers, payment apps, or cryptocurrency

If you think you have been targeted by a ticket scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590 or file a complaint online here.

