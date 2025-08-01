Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today Launches Diplomatic Horizons Mock Embassy and Consulate Initiative

Global Affairs Canada Headquarters Diplomatic Training Embassy and Consulate Discussion Diplomatic Delegation

Empowering Youth Through Global Engagement: Dylott Debuts Innovative Mock Embassy & Consulate Experience

The launch of the Mock Embassy and Consulate Initiative in the Decade of Development for People of African Descent is more than a footnote” — Candies Kotchapaw

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strengthening the diplomatic capacity in the international relations pipeline through Global Citizenship and Community DiplomacyDeveloping Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today ( DYLOTT ) is proud to announce the official launch of the Diplomatic Horizons Embassy and Consulate Initiative, a landmark effort to empower the next generation of Black Canadian youth through civic engagement, diplomacy, and global leadership development.This pioneering initiative is funded by the Government of Canada’s Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative . Situated in Windsor, Ontario, the Mock Embassy aims to more intentionally and strategically advance soft power building while pursuing more sustainable and diverse trade relations, economic development and policy engagement led by Black Canadians.As the first of its kind, the establishment of this Embassy infrastructure for Canadian diplomatic workforce development will enable Black communities to explore the mechanics of diplomacy, learn about the types of bilateral and multilateral work conducted in Canadian embassies and missions worldwide, develop community-based solutions to challenges through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and engage skillfully while interfacing with global partners.“It’s a giant transformative-legacy defining footprint marking the first International Decade for People of African Descent in Canada,” says Candies Kotchapaw, DYLOTT’s Founder and Ambassador-designate for the Mock Embassy. “This is our groundbreaking contribution to building more inclusive institutions for us and by us, where we dismantle employment-related access barriers and break concrete ceilings facing Black youth and communities.”The Diplomatic Horizons Mock Embassy and Consulate will facilitate the regional cooperation of partners and stakeholders in Canada, across the Caribbean region (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS), The World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, United Nations mechanisms prioritizing the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent (PFPAD), the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda and the Canada-Africa Strategy for Agenda 2063.The Mock Embassy will also act as a central hub for partnership-building, investing in entrepreneurial endeavours for inclusive economic trade and development, signature events, and storytelling initiatives. This infrastructure development is a critical step toward strengthening Canada’s support for Black-led organizations and ensuring Black youth are positioned at the heart of global change.“The Diplomatic Horizons Mock Embassy and Consulate Initiative is an innovative and ambitious program that will immerse Black youth in the workings of the diplomatic world,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. “Participants will gain firsthand experience in international relations, negotiation, and cross-cultural communication— equipping them with the tools to navigate diverse environments, express their voices confidently, and envision broader possibilities for their futures in Canada and beyond.”For media inquiries, event attendance, or partnership opportunities, please contact:angelica.johnson@dylott.com

