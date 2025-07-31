AG Yost Names Ohio’s New Solicitor General

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced his pick for Ohio’s 12th solicitor general, the state’s top attorney for appeals in state and federal courts.



Yost proudly selects Mathura Sridharan for the role following the departure of her predecessor, Elliot Gaiser, who President Donald Trump tapped to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.



Sridharan, an Ohio native, has served as a deputy solicitor general since 2021. She will take the helm once Gaiser is officially sworn into his new position in early August.



“Mathura is a relentless defender of Ohioans, a champion of federalism and legal force to be reckoned with in a courtroom,” Yost said. “Her brilliant legal mind and masterful understanding of constitutional law make her the obvious choice to lead the team as Ohio’s solicitor general.”



Housed within the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the Solicitor General represents the state and its agencies on appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the Ohio Supreme Court, and other state and federal courts.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand up for the rights and freedoms of my fellow Ohioans,” Sridharan said. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust Attorney General Yost has placed in me to defend our constitutional ideals, advance the rule of law and fight for our federalist system of government.”



Since joining the office nearly four years ago, Sridharan has briefed and argued numerous appeals. Notably, in February 2024, she argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in Ohio v. EPA, successfully challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s “good neighbor plan.” She scored another decisive win in 2022 when she defended Ohio’s standards for foster care maintenance payments in H.C. v. DeWine.



In 2023, Yost named her director of Ohio’s Tenth Amendment Center, a division of the office codified in state law to defend Ohioans against unlawful federal policies and to preserve separation of powers between state and federal government.



Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Sridharan clerked for Judge Steven J. Menashi of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Judge Deborah A. Batts of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



She earned her law degree in 2018 from the New York University School of Law. She also holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science, as well as a bachelor’s degree in economics, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

