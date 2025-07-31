ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been indicted on two counts each of Destruction of Public Records and Violation of Oath of Office. The charges stem from allegations that Taylor directed an employee to delete government emails and financial records in response to an Open Records Request in October 2022.

“Georgians deserve honesty and transparency from their elected officials, and anything less undermines public trust,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Any attempts to conceal or destroy government records are serious allegations that cannot be ignored, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Connie Taylor on July 31, 2025.

“The intentional destruction of public records is a serious offense that undermines transparency and public trust,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “We remain committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of government operations across Georgia.”

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.