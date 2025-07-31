New Psychology Book Explores Emotion, Identity, and Meaning in Modern Life

Cover of “The Psychology of Being Human” by RJ Starr, published by Depthmark Press.

RJ Starr’s new book unpacks how we think, feel, and make meaning—offering a 650-page guide to emotional clarity in a chaotic world.

This isn’t a self-help book. It’s a psychologically grounded map of how human beings make sense of experience, identity, and emotion—written for people who actually want to think.” — Depthmark Press

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depthmark Press announces the release of " The Psychology of Being Human : An Authoritative Guide to Mind, Emotion, and Meaning by RJ Starr , a professor of psychology and independent scholar whose work explores the emotional, cognitive, and existential foundations of human life. The book will be released worldwide in hardcover and digital formats on September 20, 2025.Blending academic insight with accessible clarity, "The Psychology of Being Human" offers a comprehensive psychological framework for understanding how people regulate emotion, form identity, and construct meaning in an increasingly fragmented world. Drawing from affective neuroscience, developmental psychology, personality theory, existentialism, and trauma studies, the book serves as both a foundational resource and a cultural commentary.Spanning more than 650 pages, Starr’s work is designed to support both personal insight and formal education. The book has been cataloged by the Library of Congress (Control Number 2025916521), confirming its inclusion in the national bibliographic record.“Many people feel like they’re unraveling in a world that keeps accelerating,” says RJ Starr. “But what we’re often missing isn’t information—it’s psychological integration. This book was written to help restore that.” At a time when emotional burnout, moral polarization, and existential confusion are on the rise, "The Psychology of Being Human" meets a growing public demand for psychologically rich insight without self-help oversimplification. Starr’s work offers readers a way to reflect more deeply; not only on their inner life, but on the social and cultural systems that shape it.Rather than promote quick fixes or motivational platitudes, "The Psychology of Being Human" aims to deepen readers’ understanding of how the human mind processes experience. The book explores topics such as belief formation, emotional regulation, narrative identity, and the role of symbolic processing in self-awareness. Starr presents these ideas in a psychologically grounded and culturally relevant way, bridging complex theory with everyday understanding.Positioned as a definitive psychological resource for advanced high school programs, college courses, and public-facing scholarship, the book is being adopted by educators seeking a conceptually rich but highly readable text. Its structure supports both academic instruction and personal study, with chapters organized around core psychological systems and applied examples. Educators, psychologists, and public thinkers have praised the book’s rare blend of academic rigor and emotional clarity. Several early readers have noted its potential to serve as both a professional reference and a personal guide for long-term psychological growth.RJ Starr also created the globally syndicated podcast, "The Psychology of Us," which explores emotional development, meaning-making, and cognitive insight through a public education lens. His work spans academic and general audiences and is recognized for its conceptual clarity, emotional depth, and integrative approach to human psychology."The Psychology of Being Human" will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and independent bookstores worldwide. Preorders begin August 15, 2025. Review copies, media interviews, and academic desk copies are available upon request.To learn more about the book, request a review copy, or explore Depthmark Press titles, visit https://depthmarkpress.com _______About Depthmark PressDepthmark Press is an independent publishing imprint focused on psychologically grounded books that deepen our understanding of mind, emotion, and human development. Through academically informed, publicly accessible titles, Depthmark supports authors and works that bridge intellectual rigor with cultural relevance.

