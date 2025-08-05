At Home Away From Home: The Home Collection Charlotte Earns National Spotlight

The Home Collection

The Home Collection in Charlotte will be featured on Staycation, an Emmy Award-winning television series produced by The Destination Channel

"We truly appreciate the generous hospitality and fantastic accommodations at The Home Collection. We felt like we were at home away from home.” ” — Mike Capes, Host of Staycation

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Collection, a leading provider of boutique short-term rentals in Charlotte, has been recognized for its excellence in hospitality by the Staycation TV Series.Mike Capes (the series host) and his crew chose The Home Collection for their week-long stay in Charlotte.The recognition comes as The Home Collection has garnered attention for fully-furnished luxury condominiums in Charlotte’s most desirable neighborhoods.By being featured on a popular travel and lifestyle platform, The Home Collection is recognized for its high-quality accommodations in Charlotte. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to creating memorable experiences for guests and setting a high standard in the local vacation and temporary housing market.“We are very appreciative that the Staycation TV Series showcased our luxury short-term rental residences,” said Doug Neal, the owner/host of The Home Collection. “This also affirms Charlotte as a significant destination for both leisure and business travelers.”This recognition is a testament to the hard work of The Home Collection's team, whose focus on customer-centric practices ensures that every detail meets the needs and preferences of their guests. From elegantly designed spaces to personalized service, the company consistently emphasizes quality as it helps visitors explore the charm and attractions of Charlotte.As the tourism landscape continues to evolve, The Home Collection remains committed to adapting and innovating to meet the demands of today’s travelers. The company invites potential guests and local residents to discover its award-winning accommodations and experience the unique charm that makes it a standout choice in Charlotte's short-term rental scene.The episode is expected to air in the Fall of 2025.For more information on The Home Collection and its offerings, visit the company’s website at www.thehomecollectionclt.com for inquiries.The Staycation TV Series takes you on a journey through some of the most beautiful and unique vacation rentals around the globe. https://www.staycationtv.com/

