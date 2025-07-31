Durham School Services Maintenance Supervisor Derek Canode Named Technician of the Year by Idaho Department of Education

Travis Shaw (Region Maintenance Manager) and Derek Canode After the Idaho Student Transportation Awards Banquet. Left to right: Igor Avanto (Region Manager), Sam Ray (Area General Manager), Julietta Cortez (West Ada Operations Supervisor), and Derek Canode at the Idaho Student Transportation Awards Banquet.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek Canode, Maintenance Supervisor for Durham School Services, has been named Technician of the Year by the Idaho Department of Education for his significant contribution to student transportation. Derek was nominated for the recognition and was selected as the winner by a review committee. Qualities such as leadership abilities, being a positive role model, and commitment to safety and student transportation were also noted in consideration while choosing the winner.Derek was honored with his award on July 28, 2025, at the Idaho Student Transportation Awards Banquet surrounded by family and team members. Travis Shaw, Region Maintenance Manager, presented Derek with his award.In the nomination form submitted by Area General Manager Samuel Ray, Sam wrote, “By the start of school in August [last year], Derek was able to lead his team to get each of the 235 buses titled and registered, inspect each bus, fix any issues, get the buses to meet Idaho codes, and work with the Idaho Board of Education Transportation Department to inspect them. Since the start of school, Derek was able to meet all expectations on PM compliance and ensure safe and reliable Pupil Transportation to the families of the West Ada School District.”“From the very beginning, Derek hit the ground running in his role as maintenance supervisor for our new partnership with the West Ada School District. He led his team to success in ensuring the fleet of 200+ buses was in tip-top shape and ready for the new school year,” said Samuel Ray, Area General Manager, Durham School Services. “Derek’s work ethic and dedication to safety is beyond admirable. He is truly the golden example of a leader who exhibits the Company’s values of safety and excellence to the highest degree. Congrats, Derek. Thanks for your leadership, dedication, and for being part of our team.” About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

