Incredable’s DEA Lookup Integration Enables Real-Time DEA Verification to Accelerate Credential Approvals

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredable, the AI-powered credentialing platform developed by parent company, Intiva Health, has announced a new integration with DEA Lookup.com, one of the most trusted verification services for Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license registrations in the United States. This enhancement provides credentialing teams with seamless, real-time access to verified DEA data, strengthening compliance workflows and accelerating provider approvals.

The integration expands Incredable’s growing portfolio of automated verifications, joining licensure checks, sanction monitoring, and expiration alerts into a single, secure, and configurable platform. With DEA Lookup, organizations can now verify controlled substance registrations directly through their Incredable dashboard, eliminating manual steps, spreadsheet imports, and administrative lag.

“Verification shouldn’t be a bottleneck. It should be an automatic part of every credentialing workflow,” said Ravi Ravinoothala, Director of Technology and Development at Incredable. “By connecting directly to DEA Lookup, we’ve removed the extra steps that slow credentialing teams down.”

Compliance Tools That Work in the Background

The integration adds to Incredable’s growing suite of automated verifications, including licensure checks, sanction monitoring, and expiration alerts. With DEA Lookup built in, users can:

* Instantly match DEA numbers to registrant name and address

* Receive alerts for expired, inactive, or mismatched registrations

* Cross-reference DEA status with licensure and certification data

* Reduce manual steps and approval delays in high-volume environments

“Credentialing needs to be both faster and more accurate, especially when controlled substances are involved,” said Alexander C. Candelario, CEO and Chairman of Intiva Health. “Incredable’s DEA integration removes a major friction point. Teams no longer have to chase down DEA data or worry about missing something. It’s all embedded, and always up to date. With more forward-thinking data integrations and automation tools on the horizon, Incredable is only getting faster, smarter, and harder to ignore.”

Why DEA Lookup Matters

DEA Lookup is trusted by thousands of healthcare organizations to confirm prescriptive authority and ensure ongoing compliance. Now, with its data integrated directly into Incredable, credentialing teams can act on accurate, real-time information without leaving their workflow.

“Compliance should feel like a natural part of the process, not an afterthought,” added Ravi Ravinoothala. “Bringing this data into the platform gives teams full visibility exactly when they need it.”

Designed for Real-World Credentialing Challenges

Health systems, telehealth providers, and staffing agencies are under pressure to onboard quickly, across multiple states and specialties. This integration supports those efforts by embedding DEA checks into configurable workflows, allowing credentialing teams to flag risks, trigger rules, and stay audit-ready, automatically.

And because Incredable adapts to your internal policies, DEA data can be embedded where it’s most useful: inside provider profiles, within approval workflows, and as part of customizable compliance logic.

Bring Real-Time DEA Verification Into Your Workflow

The DEA Lookup integration is now live in Incredable. If your organization handles prescribers across specialties or states, this update can help you reduce delays, eliminate manual verification steps, and tighten compliance with minimal effort.

Explore how Incredable can streamline your credentialing process at incredable.com, or request a free personalized demo today.

About Incredable™

Intiva Health is revolutionizing the health of healthcare through technology, compliance, and wellness innovation. As the parent company of Incredable, Gummi World, and Nova Vita Wellness Centers, Intiva Health delivers cutting-edge solutions across multiple sectors. Incredable streamlines provider credentialing and compliance with an industry-leading digital platform. Gummi World, the most certified nutraceutical manufacturer in the industry, ensures unmatched quality and safety in custom gummy and supplement production. Nova Vita Wellness Centers provide advanced regenerative health therapies, including IV infusions, peptides, and telehealth services. Together, these companies are transforming healthcare by improving efficiency, accessibility, and patient outcomes.

