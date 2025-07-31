Submit Release
Unhealthy Air Quality Reported in Western New York

“This morning, visible smoke from Canadian wildfires is drifting into New York, causing a spike in fine particles and leading to unhealthy air quality in parts of Western New York. Sensitive groups, including children, older adults, pregnant women and people with respiratory or heart conditions, are at higher risk.

“I urge New Yorkers in the affected areas to take precautions. Limit time outdoors, stay inside when possible and avoid strenuous activities.

“My administration is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. Please check the Air Quality Index regularly at https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/aqi/aqi_forecast.cfm. For guidance on how to protect yourself when air quality is unhealthy, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/air/smoke_from_fire.htm.

