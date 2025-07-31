AutoAcquireAI.com and iOffer.io Announce Merger to Revolutionize Consumer-to-Dealer Vehicle Acquisition with AI

Fully Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

AutoAcquireAI.com, AI-powered platform for inventory acquisition, has announced a merger with iOffer.io, the vehicle value and AI bidding automation company.

“Our mission has always been to give dealers a smarter, faster, more scalable way to acquire inventory. iOffer’s tools, now also help deliver more inventory, better data, and higher conversions.” ” — Anthony Monteiro

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoAcquireAI.com, the leading AI-powered platform for automotive inventory acquisition , has announced a merger with iOffer.io, the vehicle value provider and AI bidding automation data company. This unification creates the most advanced end-to-end solution for dealerships to acquire used vehicles directly from private sellers at scale.The merger combines AutoAcquire’s powerful backend AI, market valuation, and dealer-focused acquisition tools with iOffer’s vehicle values and AI bidding automation platform which puts instant offer personalization at scale in the hands of the dealer in multiple direct to consumer applications. Together, the platforms will deliver a seamless experience for both sellers and dealers — from instant offer to final pickup.“This merger takes two complementary technologies and unites them into a single force that will reshape how the industry sources cars,” said Anthony Monteiro, Founder and CEO of AutoAcquireAI. “Our mission has always been to give dealers a smarter, faster, more scalable way to acquire inventory. By integrating iOffer’s consumer tools, we’re now also delivering the best seller experience — which means more inventory, better data, and higher conversion.”Kristopher Zecca Ross, Founder of iOffer and now Chief AI Officer of the combined company, added:"At our core iOffer is a vehicle value provider. We created iOffer values and Offer Builder software to help dealers automate and syndicate offers at scale. The Auto Acquire AI platform is by far and away the most impressive technology in the market for acquiring vehicles. In my opinion it is the best use of AI in automotive. By joining forces with AutoAcquireAI, we’re not improving the experience — we’re powering it with some of the most advanced AI in the industry. This is the future of how inventory will be sourced."AutoAcquireAI, headquartered in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, will lead the combined operations and product roadmap, while the two companies will consolidate their advanced technology teams in the iOffer AI Lab in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. The new platform will allow dealer groups to target markets with precision, manage consumer offers across multiple rooftops, and leverage AI to prioritize the most profitable vehicles — all while delivering a modern, frictionless experience for sellers.The integration of iOffer.io features into the AutoAcquireAI platform is already underway, with a phased rollout to current partners beginning Q3 2025 and full availability expected by year-end.About AutoAcquireAIAutoAcquireAI is a cutting-edge vehicle acquisition platform that empowers dealerships to source used inventory directly from consumers using AI, automation, and real-time market intelligence. Designed to reduce wholesale dependency and acquisition costs, AutoAcquireAI serves dealer groups across the U.S.About iOffer.ioiOffer.io helps consumers quickly and easily receive real-time offers from local dealerships. With optimized seller workflows and conversion-focused design, iOffer turns online vehicle listings into ready-to-buy leads for dealers.

