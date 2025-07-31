UK Marketing Agency Click Intelligence Launches Its New AI Reporting Software Click Insights

Our software shows you what’s actually working in terms of your SEO, what needs improving, and where opportunities for growing traffic in the AI search engines” — James Owen

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading UK-based digital marketing agency, Click Intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of Click Insights, its cutting-edge AI-powered SEO reporting software.

Designed to give businesses and agencies actionable, in-depth insights into search engine rankings, Click Insights uses data from Google Search Console (GSC) and Google Analytics 4 (GA4). It aims to make keeping track of progress in search results on desktop and mobile easy and gives users access to accurate, real-time data, which allows them to make smarter and informed decisions when it comes to their search engine optimisation (SEO) efforts.

Click Insights has been developed by Click Intelligence’s team of developers and SEO experts using their unique industry insight and understanding, which makes it a reporting software that users can trust and empowers them in their marketing decisions.

What makes Click Insights stand out from other reporting software tools on the market is that all data is displayed in a clear, easy-to-navigate dashboard. The dashboard enables marketing teams to easily consolidate, integrate, and analyse data, with real-time monitoring and fully customisable reporting for any scenario. Using its analysis, Click Insights also helps teams identify opportunities to gain real estate in the search engine results pages and AI-based results.

Key Features of Click Insights

Get detailed information on the following with Click Insights:

• Site performance

• AI Overviews tracking

• Organic traffic monitoring

• Conversions and ROI data

• Technical audit and recommendations for improvement

• Content audit and recommendations for improvement

• Backlink acquisition monitoring

• Keyword ranking tracking

• White label reporting for agencies

“We built Click Insights because we wanted to give users something that takes the fuss out of SEO reporting,” said James Owen, co-founder and director at Click Intelligence. “Our software shows you what’s actually working in terms of your SEO, what needs improving, and where opportunities for rankings are. What’s great about it is that everything you need is in one easy-to-use dashboard, so you no longer have to chop and change between tools. It’s available on a subscription-based format, with an option for every budget.”

Click Insights is an all-in-one SEO reporting software for digital marketing professionals and agencies. With intuitive UX and transparent metrics, it aims to make SEO reporting easier. It’s subscription-based, with flexible packages starting from just £10 per month.

Right now, users can try Click Insights for free with a 14-day free trial.

About Click Intelligence: Click Intelligence is a full-service digital marketing agency founded by Simon Brisk and James Owen. The SEO company has over a decade of experience providing quality digital marketing services to its clients in all industries. Click Intelligence’s extensive services include managed and technical SEO, AI SEO, link building, content writing, paid search, and paid social advertising. Transparency and clear reporting are their core values.

