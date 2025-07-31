Minister Stella Ndabeni addresses O.R. Tambo Business Dinner, 31 Jul
Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni will today deliver the keynote address at the O.R. Tambo Business Dinner, a gathering of regional business leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders committed to driving economic development in the O.R. Tambo Region.
Hosted by the local business community, the event aims to foster meaningful dialogue around regional economic transformation, inclusive growth, and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. Minister Ndabeni’s address is expected to highlight government initiatives that support enterprise development, innovation, and sustainable growth within local economies.
Event details:
Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025
Time: 17:30
Venue: SMJ Bypass, Highburry, Thornhill Rd, Mthatha
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.
Enquiries:
Mr. Luyanda Mbalana: Communications Officer
Cell: 082 520 6586
E-mail: LMbalana@dsbd.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.