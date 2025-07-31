Submit Release
Minister Stella Ndabeni addresses O.R. Tambo Business Dinner, 31 Jul

Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni will today deliver the keynote address at the O.R. Tambo Business Dinner, a gathering of regional business leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders committed to driving economic development in the O.R. Tambo Region.

Hosted by the local business community, the event aims to foster meaningful dialogue around regional economic transformation, inclusive growth, and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. Minister Ndabeni’s address is expected to highlight government initiatives that support enterprise development, innovation, and sustainable growth within local economies.

Event details:
Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025
Time: 17:30
Venue: SMJ Bypass, Highburry, Thornhill Rd, Mthatha

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

Enquiries:
Mr. Luyanda Mbalana: Communications Officer
Cell: 082 520 6586
E-mail: LMbalana@dsbd.gov.za

