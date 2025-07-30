When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 30, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 31, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Cartersville, GA – 7/30/2025 – Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC LOT/MFG CODES USE BY DATE Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25175 06/24/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25176 06/25/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25177 06/26/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25181 06/30/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25182 07/01/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25183 07/02/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25184 07/03/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25186 07/05/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25188 07/07/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25189 07/08/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25190 07/09/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25191 07/10/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25192 07/11/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25196 07/15/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25197 07/16/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25198 07/17/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25199 07/18/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25202 07/21/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25203 07/22/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25204 07/23/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25205 07/24/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25206 07/25/2027

The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of their products. The products were distributed between 7/1/2025-7/25/2025 and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores. These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.