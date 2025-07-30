COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Cartersville, GA – 7/30/2025 – Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
|
PRODUCT
|
SIZE
|
UPC
|
LOT/MFG CODES
|
USE BY DATE
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25175
|
06/24/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25176
|
06/25/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25177
|
06/26/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25181
|
06/30/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25182
|
07/01/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25183
|
07/02/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25184
|
07/03/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25186
|
07/05/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25188
|
07/07/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25189
|
07/08/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25190
|
07/09/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25191
|
07/10/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25192
|
07/11/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25196
|
07/15/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25197
|
07/16/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25198
|
07/17/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25199
|
07/18/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25202
|
07/21/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25203
|
07/22/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25204
|
07/23/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25205
|
07/24/2027
|
Member’s Mark
|
15 count
|
1 93968 50900 2
|
25206
|
07/25/2027
The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of their products. The products were distributed between 7/1/2025-7/25/2025 and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores. These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
