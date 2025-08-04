Bagel Market Expands to Financial District with Fifth Location Opening on Wall Street

Bagel Market Wall Street Location Bagel Market New York Bagel Market Wall Street

Strategic expansion into NYC's financial hub marks 400% growth milestone for classic bagel concept.

Opening on Wall Street feels like a full-circle moment for us” — Jimmy Stathakis

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a single midtown operation serving businesses with a love for real food and real connection is now becoming a part of one of the most iconic streets in the world. Bagel Market is proud to announce the opening of its fifth location at 110 Wall Street, bringing its signature warmth, wit, and freshly baked New York bagels to the heart of the Financial District.The Wall Street location represents significant growth for the classic bagel concept, which has expanded from one to five locations across Manhattan's most coveted real estate markets. With prime locations in Grand Central, Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, and Pace University, Bagel Market has established itself as a go-to destination for New York's most discerning food enthusiasts.More than just a bagel brand, Bagel Market has become a morning ritual and midday escape for thousands of New Yorkers, a place where the smell of fresh dough meets the buzz of city life, and where every sandwich tells a story. Now, that story continues on Wall Street."Opening on Wall Street feels like a full-circle moment for us," said Jimmy Stathakis, founder and owner of Bagel Market. "We started Bagel Market with a belief that great food could bring people together, no matter how busy their day or how big their ambition. The Financial District represents the pace, power, and potential of New York, and we're honored to now be part of its daily rhythm."The Financial District location strategically positions Bagel Market to serve the area's 300,000+ daily workforce, including major financial institutions, law firms, tech companies and growing residential market that have increasingly made Lower Manhattan their home.What sets Bagel Market apart in New York's competitive food landscape is its commitment to flavor, freshness, and flair. Every menu item is designed with care right from hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels made fresh every morning to signature egg sandwiches and stacked deli classics featuring house-made spreads.This isn't your average grab-and-go. This is slow-crafted food for people in a fast-moving world - the kind you'd expect from a place known for some of the best bagels in NYC . A positioning that resonates strongly across Bagel Market's growing footprint.With this newest opening, Bagel Market continues its mission to redefine what fast-casual food in NYC can look and feel like, capitalizing on the estimated $1.2 billion New York breakfast and lunch market. The brand's focus on premium ingredients, handcrafted preparation, and elevated customer experience has created a differentiated position in the crowded NYC food scene."Great food isn't just about taste," adds Stathakis. "It's about connection. It's about knowing that even in the busiest part of the city, you can still find something warm, honest, and made with love."About Bagel Market:Anchored in New York City's rich food culture and guided by a deep respect for culinary tradition, Bagel Market, founded by Jimmy Stathakis, reimagines the classic bagel shop with a modern, elevated twist. Here, old-school techniques still matter. Every bagel is hand-rolled, kettle-boiled, and baked fresh each morning, just like the iconic delis that defined generations of New Yorkers.Located in Grand Central, Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, Pace University, and now Wall Street, Bagel Market continues to grow across Manhattan while staying true to its mission: serving food that's thoughtfully crafted, deeply satisfying, and unmistakably New York.For more information, visit https://bagel.market Investment Inquiries: info@bagel.market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.