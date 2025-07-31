First West Nile Virus Detection of 2025

Published on Thursday, July 31, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) have confirmed the first detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this year. The virus was found in a mosquito sample collected by DEM in East Providence on July 21 and tested by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories. The other mosquito samples collected statewide showed no signs of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV), or additional WNV. Check RIDOH’s arboviral surveillance data webpage for updated weekly test results. To learn ways to prevent mosquito bites and the diseases carried by mosquitoes, please visit health.ri.gov/mosquito. For mosquito control info, visit dem.ri.gov/mosquito.

WNV is the main mosquito-borne disease in the US. While most people with WNV don’t get sick, about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. For more information about WNV, visit www.health.ri.gov/wnv.

