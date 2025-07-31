Lean, Green, Manufacturing Machine: Three Businesses Earn DEM Green Certification

Published on Thursday, July 31, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), in partnership with Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA), has certified Senesco Marine in North Kingstown, Raytheon Company in Portsmouth, and Ward’s Manufacturing in Warren through its new Green Manufacturing Certification program. The certification recognizes businesses that reduce their environmental impact while improving efficiency, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and sustainability.

“DEM sought to create a green program specifically for the manufacturing sector, and RIMA was a natural partner to help develop and launch the certification,” said Administrator Ron Gagnon of DEM’s Office of Customer and Technical Assistance.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that three of our members, Senesco Marine, Raytheon and Ward’s Manufacturing, were the first companies in Rhode Island to have earned this certification,” said RIMA Executive Director Dave Chenevert. “Recognition for manufacturers that adopt responsible practices can unlock new business opportunities and help build long-lasting relationships with like-minded partners.”

“I highly recommend this certification to my peers,” said Senesco Marine President Ted Williams. “Not only does the process provide a great introduction to environmental sustainability practices, but it encourages meaningful action without requiring a significant investment of resources.”

The Green Manufacturing Program provides a great opportunity for manufacturers to show their commitment to environmental sustainability and to be recognized for best practices, including energy efficient operations and waste reduction. The program joins DEM’s other green certification programs that highlight sustainable businesses in various industries across RI.

