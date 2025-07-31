Engineered Code Launches ecLearn: The LMS Built for Microsoft-First Organizations

ecLearn: Where Microsoft Meets Modern Learning

Our clients told us they needed a learning solution that speaks Microsoft fluently. ecLearn is that solution. It's a platform that integrates, automates, and grows with Microsoft-first organizations.” — Nicholas Hayduk, Managing Director of Engineered Code

REGINA, SK, CANADA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineered Code Consulting Inc. proudly announces the public launch of ecLearn , an innovative Learning Management System (LMS) purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with the Microsoft ecosystem. Designed for enterprise clients, government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare, energy & mines, and utilities, ecLearn delivers robust, scalable, and low-code solutions that address the growing demand for digital transformation.ecLearn: Where Microsoft Meets Modern LearningDeveloped on the Microsoft Power Platform and Dataverse, ecLearn provides a powerful and intuitive learning experience that scales with your organization. Whether you're an organization with multiple systems that don’t work together, a municipality or healthcare organization needing secure, compliant systems or a university seeking better ERP integration, ecLearn offers unmatched compatibility with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Teams, and Power BI—reducing IT overhead and accelerating time-to-value."Our clients told us they needed a learning solution that speaks Microsoft fluently. ecLearn is that solution," said Nicholas Hayduk, Managing Director of Engineered Code. "It’s not just another LMS. It's a platform that integrates, automates, and grows with Microsoft-first organizations."Built for What You Need Most: Seamless Microsoft Integration: Native compatibility with Teams, Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Power Automate. Low-Code Flexibility: Easily configurable without the need for complex coding. Enhanced Automation: Streamlined onboarding, training reminders, and analyticsthrough Power Automate and Dataverse. Data-Driven Insights: Real-time reporting with Power BI dashboards. Compliance & Accessibility: Ideal for public sector and nonprofit use cases.Targeted, Global ReachThe ecLearn launch focuses on high-impact sectors across Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and France, supporting organizations with strict compliance, security, and integration needs. Early pilots with Microsoft partners and public sector clients confirm its transformative potential in enterprise organizations, government, higher education, oil & gas, utilities, and healthcare.Try ecLearn TodayOrganizations can now access a 30-day free trial, with discounted pricing available for Microsoft CSPs and nonprofits. Learn more or book a demo at eclearn.app Upcoming EventsTo celebrate its launch, ecLearn will host a series of webinars and live demos, and appear at upcoming Microsoft and education tech events, including the Power Platform Community Conference (PPCC25) in Las Vegas October 28-30, 2025 and the Canadian Power Platform Summit in Vancouver March 20-21, 2026.About Engineered CodeEngineered Code Consulting Inc. is a Canadian software development firm specializing in Microsoft Power Platform solutions. With over a decade of experience delivering secure, scalable platforms for clients across North America and Europe, the company is recognized for its deep Microsoft expertise and commitment to client success.Media Contact:Marketing TeamEngineered Code Consulting Inc.+1 (844) 364-2633📧 info@ecLearn.app📍 Regina, SK, Canada

ecLearn Demo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.