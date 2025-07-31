Miami-Dade Integrates Grease Trap Aerator into Code, Unlocking New Path for Renewable Fuel Feedstock

Grease Trap Saver Transforms Grease Traps into Micro Processing Plants—Municipally Recognized Tech Cuts Clean-Outs, Costs, Contamination, and Odors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grease Saver, the company behind the Grease Trap Saver retrofit system, announced today that its proprietary in-trap aerator technology has been formally integrated into Miami-Dade County sanitation code. This move enables participating restaurants to reduce mandated grease trap clean-outs from monthly to once every 10 months—marking a significant shift in urban wastewater management, pest control, and climate-aligned fuel recovery.

The Grease Trap Saver system transforms conventional grease traps into monitored, self-contained micro processing plants. Brown waste is automatically stratified and aerated, producing sanitized, fuel-grade grease that’s stored on-site for collection by licensed haulers. The inline process also disinfects residual wastewater, mitigates organic buildup, and eliminates odors—conditions linked to sanitation citations and pest infestations.

“Our system was designed to meet environmental challenges at the source,” said Stephane Gautron, Marketing Director of Grease Saver. “This regulatory adoption by Miami-Dade validates its role in municipal compliance, urban hygiene, and sustainable fuel access.”

🔍 Key Highlights

- Miami-Dade Integration: Bylaws updated to recognize Grease Trap Saver as compliant infrastructure

- Extended Clean-Out Interval: Restaurants now service grease traps just once every 10 months

- Sanitary & Environmental Benefit: Disinfects waste, reduces odor, and deters pests

- Monitored Infrastructure: 24/7 system diagnostics included through active warranty contract

- Climate-Linked Impact: Supports circular fuel recovery for SAF and biodiesel

The update follows the International Court of Justice’s recent climate ruling, which reinforces local and national obligations to mitigate pollution and transition to renewable systems. Grease Saver expects additional cities to follow Miami-Dade’s lead, aligning commercial food infrastructure with climate, health, and compliance goals.

