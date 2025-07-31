AAlimousine and Sedan Enhances Regional Access with Expanded Maryland Coverage

AAlimousine and Sedan’s upgraded luxury fleet, featuring premium sedans and SUVs for corporate, airport, and event transportation in Washington DC. AALimousine and Sedan’s luxury fleet now serving Maryland with premium chauffeur services.

VIENNA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAlimousine and Sedan Enhances Regional Access with Expanded Maryland CoverageWashington DC-Based Luxury Transportation Provider Extends Services to Bethesda, Rockville, and Surrounding RegionsAAlimousine and Sedan, a chauffeured transportation company based in Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce the expansion of its service area to include Bethesda and Rockville in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is already serving the Washington, D.C. metro region and is expanding to address the rising demand in the suburbs of Maryland. The expansion reflects the ongoing trend of increasing travel in the metropolitan area: Destination DC hit a record 27.2 million visitors in 2024, and industry data showed that U.S. travel volumes rose beyond pre-pandemic levels, with many limousine companies experiencing revenues as high as last year or even above. The company has been offering reliable chauffeur services to local airports and D.C. over the years; now, it will bring the same level of services to the Maryland suburban areas.Maryland Service ExpansionIn addition to specific city coverage, AAlimousine is expanding limousine service Maryland more broadly across the region. The extension covers key transportation corridors and destinations, from Maryland business districts to major airports such as BWI and Reagan National. Recent market analysis shows the broader taxi and limousine industry is growing rapidly: for example, the global market is expected to reach $122.77 billion by 2025. This robust growth trend suggests strong demand for reliable, high-end transportation options across Maryland and the D.C. metro area.Bethesda Service ExpansionBethesda is one of the largest and busiest communities in Montgomery County. AAlimousine’s expansion includes a new limousine service Bethesda , enabling local riders to book professional ground transportation with the company. Bethesda is known for its concentration of research centers, healthcare institutions, and corporate offices; the new service will provide a convenient transportation option for these residents and visitors. By establishing a presence in Bethesda, AAlimousine aims to ensure that Montgomery County customers have the same quality of chauffeur service it offers throughout D.C.Rockville Service ExpansionRockville, the county seat of Montgomery County, is another focal point of the expansion. The introduction of limousine service Rockville, MD , will connect this busy government and business hub with destinations throughout the region. Montgomery County’s own data underscores Rockville’s importance; it is among the most populous communities in the county. By adding Rockville, AAlimousine ensures that residents and visitors in this area have access to its professional drivers and vehicles for corporate travel, events, and airport transportation."Bethesda and Rockville represent critical growth areas where professionals and event organizers require consistent, high-quality transportation," said a Spokesperson at AAlimousine and Sedan. "Our expansion ensures the same level of service that has made us a trusted provider in Washington, DC."About AAlimousine and SedanAAlimousine and Sedan is a professional ground transportation company based in Washington, D.C., serving clients throughout the metropolitan area. The company specializes in corporate client transportation, Airport transfers, and Special event transportation of weddings and galas. It operates a fleet of luxury sedans, SUVs, and classic limousines to serve clients in the District, Virginia, and Maryland suburbs. For more information or to book a ride, visit the website or call 1-800-864-5430.Locate AAlimousine And Sedan:For More Information:Company Name: AAlimousine and SedanContact Person: Asif RafiqueEmail: info@AAlimousineandsedan.comAddress: 1964 Gallows Road, Suite 345, Vienna 22182.Country: USAURL to Company Contact Information: https://AAlimousineandsedan.com/contacts-us/ Social Media Platforms:InstagramTwitterFacebook

