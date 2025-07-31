Introducing Point-of-Care Media: A Point-of-Care Partners Subsidiary Focused on Messaging at the Moment Care Happens

Emerging technologies now allow pharmaceutical brands to deliver educational content and support services at the most relevant moment—when prescribing decisions are made. ” — Peter Schnitzler, General Manager of Point-of-Care Media

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Point-of-Care Partners (POCP) is excited to announce the launch of Point-of-Care Media . This new subsidiary will help pharmaceutical manufacturers optimize messaging services within electronic health records (EHR) systems in order to better connect with healthcare providers at the moment when prescribing decisions are made.Sponsored messaging is often misunderstood. Point-of-Care Media offers benchmarking, consulting, analytics, and hands-on support to help pharmaceutical brands navigate the complexities of in-EHR messaging. By combining strategic guidance with independent performance measurement, Point-of-Care Media will help marketers execute smarter, more effective campaigns that can scale—while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements."Emerging technologies now allow pharmaceutical brands to deliver educational content and support services at the most relevant moment—when prescribing decisions are made. But deep expertise is necessary to create great customer experiences,” says Peter Schnitzler, General Manager of Point-of-Care Media. “Stewardship and relevance are the foundation of great marketing in any channel—but at the point of care, they’re mission critical."Peter brings deep knowledge in channel management, including tacit development and approval, supplier expansion, and outcomes analysis to Point-of-Care Media. Prior to joining Point-of-Care Media, Peter held multiple advertising and market access roles of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly & Company before leading its first-ever EHR and Health IT Center of Excellence team. He was previously a marketing manager for UnitedHealthcare’s UnitedHealthOne individual health insurance brand.Tony Schueth, CEO of Point-of-Care Partners, commented on the decision to launch the new subsidiary: “Launching POC Media was a natural evolution for us. It complements the EHR expertise our Life Sciences team already brings to the table—whether that’s through field guides, provider education materials, or workflow integration strategy. As a subsidiary, POC Media gives us new ways to support our clients more holistically, helping them connect with providers and patients at the point of care in smarter, more strategic ways.”Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Peter Schnitzler explained why this is the right time to introduce Point-of-Care Media: “The increasing availability of data is quickly turning old customer-centricity dreams into new realities. This role gives me the opportunity to continue exploring the cutting edge of marketing innovation. I’m excited to lead Point-of-Care Media and grateful for the chance to join Point-of-Care Partners’ team of trusted experts.”To learn more about Point-of-Care Media, visit its website www.pointofcaremedia.com About Point-of-Care PartnersPoint-of-Care Partners (POCP) is an employee-owned health IT management consulting firm assisting healthcare organizations across the healthcare ecosystem in the evaluation, research and development and implementation of winning health information management strategies in a complex and rapidly changing healthcare landscape.About Point-of-Care MediaPoint-of-Care Media is a subsidiary of Point-of-Care Partners, built to help life sciences companies reach healthcare providers with targeted messaging at the digital point of care. We specialize in integrating brand campaigns into EHR platforms, ensuring communications appear within the clinical workflow where treatment decisions happen. From strategy and creative to deployment and analytics, Point-of-Care Media delivers end-to-end support to maximize engagement and drive measurable results—combining deep health IT expertise with a sharp focus on life sciences marketing effectiveness to help our clients win the moment.

