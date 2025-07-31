Funds transferred to beneficiaries of state’s adult-use marijuana program

For Immediate Release:

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) transferred $23,555,124 in funds generated by Missouri’s adult use marijuana program to agencies as outlined in Article XIV, Section 2, of the Missouri Constitution and approved by House Bill 10.1035. DHSS transfers funds generated by Missouri’s adult use marijuana program to the following recipient agencies: Missouri Veterans Commission ($7,851,708) : for use exclusively for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families.

: for use exclusively for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families. Missouri State Public Defender ($7,851,708): to be used only for legal assistance for low-income Missourians.

to be used only for legal assistance for low-income Missourians. DHSS ($7,851,708): for grants to increase access to evidence-based, low-barrier drug addiction treatment prioritizing medically proven treatment and overdose prevention and reversal methods and public or private treatment options with an emphasis on reintegrating recipients into their local communities, to support overdose prevention education, and to support job placement, housing, and counseling for those with substance use disorders. To review the cumulative amount of funds transferred, visit the Adult Use Transfer History Dashboard located on the data and reports page of the department’s website. To learn more about Missouri’s medical and adult use marijuana programs, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov. ###

