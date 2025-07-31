GREENDT Project Trains International Faculty in Spain and Portugal to Transform Engineering Education in Uzbekistan

GREENDT project team

Workshops held in Ourense and Viana do Castelo focused on sustainability, equity, and technological innovation in environmental engineering.

Our goal is to support our partner universities in designing a Master’s course” — Maribel Doval, University of Vigo

VIGO, SPAIN, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EU co-funded GREENDT project has taken a significant step forward in its mission to reshape environmental engineering education by integrating sustainability and global challenges into academic training. In July, two Train-the-Trainers (ToT) workshops were held, bringing together researchers, educators, engineers, and students from partner institutions in Uzbekistan to co-develop new approaches to teaching in engineering.First Train-the-Trainers (ToT) in Ourense, Spain (16-18 July, 2025)The first workshop took place from July 16 to 18 at the University of Vigo’s Ourense Campus (UVigo), which hosted the event. Led by Professor Maribel Doval, the sessions explored three core themes, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Engineering diplomacy, Equity and inclusion in Higher Education, and Environmental challenges in engineering.Participants engaged in both theoretical modules and practical, site-based learning, including visits to geothermal and photovoltaic systems, a wastewater treatment pilot plant, environmental science labs, and the Botanical Garden. “Our goal is to support our partner universities in designing a Master’s course, training future engineers to not only understand environmental systems, but to be able to navigate social and legal dimensions through diplomacy and inclusive practices” said Doval during the workshop’s opening session Second Train-the-Trainers (ToT) in Viana do Castelo, Portugal (21-23 July, 2025)The second workshop followed from July 21 to 23 at the Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo (IPVC) in Portugal, with a more technical focus on energy efficiency, land use, and geospatial technologies.Over the course of three days, participants received training on sustainable building design, indoor radon assessment, renewable energy strategies, land management, and spatial data processing. Field visits added a hands-on dimension, including to the ENERCON wind turbine plant, RESULIMA’s waste management facility, and Águas do Alto-Minho’s water management programs aboard the Gil Eanes Ship-Museum.Professors Joana Almeida and Leonel Nunes, both from IPVC, emphasized the relevance of these trainings to capacitate attendees on how to address Uzbekistan’s environmental main issues.What’s next?Both events were part of Task 3.3 of the GREENDT project, aimed at delivering enhanced training sessions to support curricular innovation. Beyond technical knowledge transfer, the workshops fostered multidisciplinary exchange and laid the foundation for continued cooperation among institutions.The third and final ToT workshop is scheduled to take place in October, in Uzbekistan, ending this stage of GREENDT’s training program. Led by the University of Aveiro, this workshop will focus on air pollution and climate change, two major issues in Uzbekistan. Among the main topics to be addressed are atmospheric emissions, the physical and chemical processes that influence how the pollution rises, and other air quality issues.About the GREENDT ProjectGREENDT is a transformative Erasmus+ project dedicated to advancing Environmental Engineering education through sustainable transition and societal change. It aims to enhance the skills and employability of students in Uzbekistan’s Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) by introducing an innovative Master’s degree program and promoting collaboration with EU institutions. Coordinated by the Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo (IPVC), GREENDT supports knowledge transfer, entrepreneurship, and green innovation.

