USD 22.34 Billion Power Bank Market Value Cross by 2027 | Top Players such as - Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation

By battery type, the lithium ion segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market in 2019.

The global power bank market size was valued at $17.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Power Bank Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer), Power Rating (Up to 3000 mAh, 3,001 - 8,000 mAh, 8,001 - 20,000 mAh, and Above 20,000 mAh), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Price Range (Low, Mid-Range, and Premium Range): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027." According to the report, the global power bank industry was estimated at $17.41 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $22.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for smartphones across the globe, abridged cost of power banks, and rise in need for the devices for laptops and wearable gadgets drive the growth of the global power bank market. On the other hand, increasing preference toward rental power banks among users restrains the growth to some extent. However, emerging trends toward wireless power banks and use of solar cells and hydrogen cells in the devices are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐰(260 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1714 The online segment to dominate by 2027-Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global power bank market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of the Internet in developing economies.The mid segment to hold the lion' share-Based on price range, the mid segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global power bank market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period, due to easy availability of mid-range power banks.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1714 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019 -Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global power bank market. The same region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to high usage of smartphones in the province.Key players in the industry-Sony CorporationAnkerLenovo Group Ltd.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.MiIntexZagg Inc.Panasonic CorporationGP BatteriesHuawei TechnologiesKey Findings Of The StudyBy battery type, the lithium ion segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market in 2019.By power rating, the 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market forecast in 2019.By distribution channel, the online segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.By price range, the mid-range segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/13c14a1ac5989dd583728c4a77413f75 Key Findings Of The StudyBy battery type, the lithium ion segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market in 2019.By power rating, the 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment generated the highest revenue in the global power bank market forecast in 2019.By distribution channel, the online segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.By price range, the mid-range segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬Power Over Ethernet Controller Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-over-ethernet-controller-market-A118421 Wireless Power Transmission Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-power-transmission-market Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gallium-oxide-power-devices-market-A240392 Power Electronics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-electronics-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.