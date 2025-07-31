Minister Velinkosini Hlabisa: White Paper on Local Government Review, Dialogue with women and youth

Keynote address by Mr Velinkosini Hlabisa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, at the White Paper on Local Government Review (WPLG26) dialogue with women and youth

Theme: "Every municipality must work – a call to collective action"

Programme director

Deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike

Deputy minister of COGTA, Dr Namane Dickson Masemola

Deputy minister of COGTA, Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe

Executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Ald. Nkosindiphile Xhakaza

Directors-general and heads of departments

Officials from the CoGTA, the DWYPD and the NYDA

Delegates representing women, youth and various civil society formations across the country

Delegates representing academia

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen

A very good morning to you all

It is an honour to address this esteemed gathering of women and youth, who are the backbone of our society and the driving force behind our future. Today, we come together to review the White Paper on Local Government, a document that will shape the future of our communities and our nation. This summit is not just a meeting; it is a pivotal moment in our journey towards a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous South Africa.

Your presence here today is not just symbolic; it is a testament to the significant roles you play in our society. Women and youth are not just participants in this process; you are the architects of change, the visionaries who will lead us into a brighter future. Your involvement in the review of the White Paper on Local Government is crucial, as it ensures that the policies we create are reflective of the diverse needs and aspirations of our communities.

As we embark on this important task, let us take a moment to reflect on the journey that has brought us to this point. The White Paper on Local Government, first introduced in 1998, laid the foundation for a democratic and developmental local government system in South Africa. It aimed to create a framework that would enable local governments to be more responsive, accountable, and effective in delivering services to all citizens. Over the years, we have made significant progress, but there is still much work to be done.

Today, we stand at a crossroads. The world around us is changing rapidly, and our local government structures must evolve to keep pace with these changes. The challenges we face are complex and multifaceted, ranging from economic inequality and unemployment to climate change and urbanisation. To address these challenges, we need innovative solutions and bold actions. This is where your contributions become invaluable.

To the women here today, your strength, resilience, and leadership are invaluable. You have the power to transform our local government structures, ensuring they are more responsive, accountable, and attuned to the needs of all citizens. Women have always been at the forefront of social change, and your involvement in this process is no different. Your unique perspectives and experiences will help us create policies that are not only inclusive but also transformative.

Women in leadership positions have consistently demonstrated their ability to drive positive change. From grassroots activism to high-level decision-making, women have shown that they can lead with empathy, integrity, and vision. As we review the White Paper, I encourage you to bring your unique perspectives, innovative ideas, and unwavering determination to the table. Your voices are crucial in shaping policies that are inclusive, equitable, and reflective of the diverse needs of our communities.

To the youth, you are the future leaders of our nation. Your energy, creativity, and passion are the driving forces that will propel us forward. You have the opportunity to shape a local government that is not only efficient and effective but also innovative and forward-thinking. The challenges we face today will have a profound impact on your future, and you must be actively involved in shaping the solutions.

Youth participation in local government is not just about representation; it is about empowerment. It is about giving young people the tools and opportunities they need to make a meaningful impact in their communities. As we review the White Paper, I encourage you to think boldly and creatively. Bring your fresh ideas and innovative solutions to the table. Your contributions will help us build a local government that is responsive to the needs of all citizens, regardless of age.

Together, let us seize this moment to make a lasting impact. Let us work collaboratively to create a local government that truly serves the people, that empowers every individual, and that paves the way for a prosperous and inclusive South Africa. Our collective efforts will ensure that the policies we create are not only practical but also sustainable.

As we move forward, it is essential to recognise the interconnectedness of our challenges. Economic inequality, for example, cannot be addressed in isolation. It is closely linked to issues such as education, healthcare, and housing. To create a truly inclusive local government, we must adopt a holistic approach that addresses these interconnected challenges.

One of the key areas where we can make a significant impact is in promoting economic empowerment. Women and youth are often disproportionately affected by unemployment and economic inequality. By creating policies that support entrepreneurship, skills development, and job creation, we can empower these groups to take control of their economic futures.

In addition to economic empowerment, we must also focus on social inclusion. This means creating policies that promote gender equality, protect the rights of marginalised groups, and ensure that all citizens have access to essential services. Social inclusion is not only a moral imperative, but also necessary for the sustainability of our local government structures.

Climate change is another critical challenge that requires our urgent attention. The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across South Africa, from increased droughts and floods to rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. As we review the White Paper, we must ensure that our local government policies are aligned with our national and international commitments to combat climate change.

This entails adopting sustainable practices, promoting renewable energy sources, and constructing resilient infrastructure. It also means engaging with communities to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change and the actions they can take to mitigate these impacts. Women and youth play a crucial role in this effort, as they are often the most affected by climate change and have the most to gain from sustainable solutions.

Urbanisation is another major challenge that we must address. As more people move to cities in search of better opportunities, our urban areas are becoming increasingly crowded and strained. This puts pressure on our local government structures to provide essential services such as housing, transportation, and sanitation.

To address the challenges of urbanisation, we must adopt a comprehensive approach that includes both short-term and long-term solutions. In the short term, we must ensure that our local government structures are equipped to handle the immediate needs of urban populations. This includes providing adequate housing, improving public transportation, and ensuring access to clean water and sanitation.

In the long term, we must focus on creating sustainable and inclusive urban environments. This means promoting smart growth, investing in green infrastructure, and ensuring that our cities are designed to be resilient to the impacts of climate change. It also means engaging with communities to ensure that their voices are heard in the planning and development process.

As we review the White Paper on Local Government, it is important to remember that our ultimate goal is to create a local government that truly serves the people. This means putting the needs and aspirations of our citizens at the centre of our policies and actions. It means creating a local government that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

To achieve this, we must adopt a participatory approach that involves all stakeholders in the decision-making process. This includes not only women and youth but also other marginalised groups, community organisations, and civil society. By working together, we can create a local government that truly represents the diverse needs and aspirations of our communities.

In this context, it is also essential to recognise the role of traditional leaders, including the Khoi and San leaders, in local government. These leaders hold a unique and respected position within our communities, and their involvement is crucial in ensuring that our local government structures are inclusive and reflective of our rich cultural heritage. Traditional leaders possess a profound understanding of the needs and aspirations of their communities, and their insights can inform the development of policies that are more closely attuned to the realities on the ground. The Khoi and San leaders, as custodians of some of the oldest cultures in our nation, bring invaluable perspectives that can enrich our policy-making process. Their participation ensures that our local government structures honour and preserve our diverse cultural heritage while addressing contemporary challenges.

In conclusion, I want to reiterate the importance of your involvement in this process. Women and youth are not just participants in the review of the White Paper on Local Government; you are the driving force behind it. Your contributions are invaluable, and your voices are essential in shaping the future of our local government structures.

As we move forward, let us remember that the challenges we face are not insurmountable. With determination, creativity, and collaboration, we can overcome these challenges and create a local government that truly serves the people. Let us seize this moment to make a lasting impact and pave the way for a prosperous and inclusive South Africa.

Thank you.

#ServiceDeliveryZA