Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong hands over blankets and school shoes in support of Mandela Month, 31 Jul

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will visit the North-West province to donate blankets and school shoes. The Deputy Minister will engage with community members in the Greater Taung and Mamusa Local Municipalities as part of the culmination of Mandela Month Commemorations held under the 2025 theme: It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality, this donation drive is part  of raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela’s values which include fighting injustice, helping people in need and advancing reconciliation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the activities as per the programme below:

Date:  Thursday, 31 July 2025

Part 1: Donation of Blankets to 200 elderly people
Venue: Tlapeng Methodist Church, Tlapeng, Ward 19
Time: 08h00 - 09h30

Part 2: Distribution of school shoes
Time: 10h30 - 12h30
Venue: Mmabana Cultural Hall

Part 3: Distribution of school shoes and blankets

A: Distribution of school shoes
Venue: Senai Primary School, Mamusa Local Municipality

B: Donation of 200 blankets to elderly people
Venue: Anvonster Informal Settlement
Time: 13h30 – 15h30

Part 4: Distribution of school shoes
Time: 16h00 – 17h00
Venue: Kamogelo Primary School and Diatleng Primary School (Migdol)

Enquiries: 
Jeremiah Lukas 
Cell: 072 295 6441

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

