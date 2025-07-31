Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong hands over blankets and school shoes in support of Mandela Month, 31 Jul

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will visit the North-West province to donate blankets and school shoes. The Deputy Minister will engage with community members in the Greater Taung and Mamusa Local Municipalities as part of the culmination of Mandela Month Commemorations held under the 2025 theme: It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality, this donation drive is part of raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela’s values which include fighting injustice, helping people in need and advancing reconciliation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the activities as per the programme below:

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025

Part 1: Donation of Blankets to 200 elderly people

Venue: Tlapeng Methodist Church, Tlapeng, Ward 19

Time: 08h00 - 09h30

Part 2: Distribution of school shoes

Time: 10h30 - 12h30

Venue: Mmabana Cultural Hall

Part 3: Distribution of school shoes and blankets

A: Distribution of school shoes

Venue: Senai Primary School, Mamusa Local Municipality

B: Donation of 200 blankets to elderly people

Venue: Anvonster Informal Settlement

Time: 13h30 – 15h30

Part 4: Distribution of school shoes

Time: 16h00 – 17h00

Venue: Kamogelo Primary School and Diatleng Primary School (Migdol)

