Target Drone Market Insights | Top Manufacturers & Emerging Technologies 2025 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Target Drone Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Target Drone Market soars ahead, driven by rising defense training needs, technological advances, and increasing demand for realistic threat simulation worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Target Drone Market was valued at US$ 4.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 7.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.02% from 2024 to 2031. Rising demand for realistic combat training, increased defense spending, technological advancements in drone systems, and growing adoption of unmanned aerial targets to simulate evolving aerial threats are driving market growth.To Download Sample Report Here: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/target-drone-market Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:Growing need for realistic combat training and advanced weapon system evaluation among defense forces.Rapid advancements in drone technology, including improved endurance and maneuverability.Increasing investments in unmanned aerial systems to enhance training across naval, air, and ground units.Growing use of target drones in simulating threats for missile systems and radar calibration.Market Segmentation:By Type:Fixed WingRotary WingBy Propulsion:Electric PropulsionFuel PropulsionHybrid Propulsion.By Platform:AerialGroundMarine.By Payload:Less than 10 Kg10–30 KgMore than 30 Kg.By Operation Mode:Remotely ControlledAutonomous.By Application:TrainingTarget and DecoyReconnaissanceOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and Africa.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=target-drone-market Market Geographical Share:North America holds the largest share of the global target drone market, driven by robust defense budgets and large-scale training exercises. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan, South Korea, and China, is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by rising regional security concerns and military modernization programs. Europe follows closely, supported by collaborative NATO training initiatives and growing investments in next-generation drone systems.Key Market Players:Lockheed Martin CorporationHELLA GmbH & Co. KGaANorthrop Grumman CorporationThe Boeing CompanyAirbus SELeonardo S.p.A.Safran Electronics & DefenseQinetiQ Group plcGriffon AerospaceKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.Recent Developments:United StatesIn June 2025, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions secured a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver high-performance target drones for U.S. Navy live-fire exercises.In May 2025, Northrop Grumman announced successful trials of an advanced target drone system designed to simulate supersonic threats, enhancing missile defense readiness.JapanIn April 2025, Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced plans to increase the deployment of live target drones for joint exercises with allied forces, aiming to enhance regional defense collaboration.In March 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries partnered with local defense agencies to develop next-generation reusable target drones for enhanced cost-efficiency and realism.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The Target Drone Market continues to gain momentum as defense forces worldwide prioritize advanced training, simulation, and system testing. With technological innovation and rising defense expenditure as key drivers, the market is poised for significant expansion through 2031.Related Reports:

