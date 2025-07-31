Tasteology & Co Unveils Industry-First Clean-Label Innovation Platform to Revolutionize Food Product Development

Tasteology & Co, a leading food science lab and formulation studio, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Clean-Label Innovation Platform

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tasteology & Co, a leading food science lab and formulation studio, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Clean-Label Innovation Platform — a comprehensive suite of R&D tools, sensory insights, and formulation expertise designed to accelerate the creation of next-generation clean-label food and beverage products.Driven by a team of world-class scientists and culinary innovators, Tasteology & Co’s new platform combines advanced ingredient screening, rapid prototyping, and consumer sensory testing to help food brands transform ideas into market-ready products faster than ever before.“Clean-label products are no longer a niche — consumers demand transparency, natural ingredients, and superior taste across all categories,” said Mr. Charbel Aoun, Managing Partner at Tasteology & Co. “Our Innovation Platform empowers brands to navigate this complexity with science-backed solutions that deliver both health and flavor, without compromise.”Key features of the platform include:A proprietary ingredient database focused on natural, allergen-free, and sustainably sourced componentsAccelerated formulation cycles using high-throughput lab techniquesReal-time sensory feedback from diverse consumer panelsRegulatory and compliance support to streamline product approvalsThe launch comes amid growing global demand for clean-label consumer packaged goods, driven by health-conscious consumers and evolving regulatory standards. Tasteology & Co’s platform is designed to serve startups, established brands, and private labels looking to innovate with confidence and agility.“By bridging the gap between food science and consumer insight, we’re helping our partners reduce time-to-market and minimize costly trial-and-error,” added Mr. Aoun. “This platform is a game-changer for brands serious about clean-label innovation.”Tasteology & Co invites interested brands to explore partnership opportunities and experience the platform firsthand. For more information, visit www.tasteologyco.com Contact:Emma BlinjeCustomer Support ManagerTasteology & CoEmail: emma.blinje@tasteologyco.comPhone: +1 (305) 555-1234

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.