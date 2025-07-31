Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads Mpumalanga consultations for Road Safety Strategy Review, 31 Jul
Members of the media are invited to the Mpumalanga segment of the stakeholder consultation process focused on reviewing the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS). The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will deliver an opening address at the session.
The details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025
Time: 09H30 for 10H00
Venue: Khayalami Hotel, Emalahleni, Mpumalanga
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za.
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: Mediaenquiries@dot.gov.za
