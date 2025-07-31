Ambrosia Launches RIZZ: The World’s First Non-Invasive Smart Ring for Glucose Trends and Whole-Body Wellness

RIZZ - World's Smartest Ring

Now available for pre-order, RIZZ brings real-time glucose, sleep, and stress tracking to your finger without sensors, pricks, or prescriptions.

This is more than a ring. It’s a leap toward accessible, non-invasive health tech for a billion people at risk.” — Piyush Gupta, CEO, Ambrosia Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambrosia Systems, a pioneer in non-invasive, real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), today announced the launch of RIZZ a sleek smart ring that delivers continuous, non-invasive insight into glucose trends, alongside a full suite of advanced wellness metrics.This marks a significant leap in wearable technology. RIZZ allows users to track glucose, sleep, stress, heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and daily activity without needles, patches, or prescriptions. Paired with an AI-powered health companion, RIZZ translates this data into actionable insights, empowering users to take control of their well-being.“With RIZZ, we’re bridging the gap between medical technology and everyday wellness,” said Piyush Gupta, CEO of Ambrosia Systems. “This is a new category of wearable one that offers deeply relevant insights without the friction of legacy devices.”A Device for the Billion at RiskThe launch comes at a time when over 1 billion people globally are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Most are either unaware or lack access to real-time insights. While CGMs like Dexcom and Abbott Libre primarily serve insulin users, RIZZ is designed for the broader population of those with prediabetes, metabolic concerns, or general health and performance goals.By removing the invasiveness and complexity of traditional CGMs, RIZZ provides an accessible, empowering alternative delivering glucose trend awareness and 24/7 biometric tracking in a ring no larger than a wedding band.Beyond Glucose: A Complete Wellness SuiteIn addition to estimated glucose trends, RIZZ tracks:Sleep performance and recoveryStress response patternsResting and active heart rateHeart rate variability (HRV)Skin temperature and circadian rhythmsBlood oxygen saturation (SpO₂)Physical activity and movement readinessThese signals are continuously synthesized and contextualized through an intelligent AI coach, helping users connect lifestyle patterns with physiological responses.Positioned to Disrupt Multiple MarketsRIZZ enters a growing wearables market currently led by Oura, WHOOP, Apple Watch, and Fitbit and overlaps with emerging non-invasive CGM entrants like Lingo and Stelo.What sets RIZZ apart is its unique convergence of non-invasive glucose trend tracking with a full-spectrum wellness dashboard all in a discreet, lightweight ring. This reflects Ambrosia’s mission to democratize health access, especially in underserved populations where traditional CGMs are either unaffordable or inaccessible.Availability and PricingIntroductory Price: $249 (includes 12 months of access)Standard Pricing (Post-Launch): $499 + $29.99/month for AI insights and data trackingPre-Orders Open: July 10, 2025Shipping Begins: October 1, 2025Order Now: https://www.ambrosiasys.com/product/rizz/ Important Disclosure:RIZZ is not a medical device. It is intended solely for general wellness and informational purposes. It is not approved by the U.S. FDA or any regulatory body for the diagnosis, treatment, or management of diabetes or any other medical condition. Individuals using insulin or glucose-lowering medication should not rely on RIZZ to monitor glucose levels.About Ambrosia SystemsFounded in 2016, Ambrosia Systems is a global leader in accessible CGM solutions. Its flagship products BluCon NightRider, LinkBluCon, FollowBluCon, and Ambrosia Care have brought real-time glucose monitoring to users in more than 100 countries. With RIZZ, Ambrosia is once again pushing boundaries, delivering a first-of-its-kind wearable that merges powerful health insights with elegant, consumer-first design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.