ScaleReady Announces a G-Rex® Grant has been awarded to Xellera Therapeutics. ST. PAUL, Minn., 6 August, 2025

Xellera Therapeutics ScaleReady

ScaleReady Announces a G-Rex® Grant has awarded US$150K G-Rex® Grant to support Xellera Therapeutics establish a cGMP centric NK cell manufacturing platform.

HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, HONG KONG, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScaleReady , in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing , Bio-Techne Corporation, and CellReady, today announced that Xellera Therapeutics has been awarded a US$150,000 G-RexGrant to support the establishment of a highly efficient cGMP G-Rexcentric NK cell manufacturing platformNK cell therapies represent a rapidly growing segment in immuno-oncology, offering off-the-shelf treatment options for a wide range of solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and viral infections. Their innate cytotoxicity, reduced risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and potential for healthy donor sourcing make NK cells an attractive foundation for scalable allogeneic therapies.XELLERA: Camie Chan, Xellera CEO“As the first company in Hong Kong licensed to manufacture clinical-grade CAR-T and to establish an iPSC haplobank in the region, Xellera has built a robust foundation in advanced therapy manufacturing,” said Dr. Camie Chan, CEO of Xellera Therapeutics. “This NK initiative, supported by the G-RexGrant from ScaleReady, marks a strategic expansion of our CDMO service platform.”The G-Rexplatform offers both scale-up and scale-out flexibility, enabling a seamless transition from process development to GMP-compliant clinical and commercial manufacturing. Through this grant, Xellera will integrate a feeder-free, xeno-free, closed-system NK cell manufacturing process that is engineered to produce billions of cells within days, supporting the growing demand for scalable, allogeneic immunotherapies.As a fully integrated, multi-product CDMO, Xellera is committed to delivering the most advanced technologies and options to its clients. This expansion into NK manufacturing is yet another testament to Xellera’s commitment to platform expansion, building on its established expertise in CAR-T and iPSC technologies. The company’s mission is to provide cell and gene therapy (CGT) innovators with scalable, high-quality manufacturing solutions across both autologous and allogeneic modalities, broadening access to transformative therapies across the Asia-Pacific region.Xellera will leverage its licensed GMP facility in Hong Kong to establish dedicated infrastructure for NK cell production. The platform will support client programs from early-stage development through to commercial readiness, aligning with regulatory expectations and global manufacturing standards.Josh Ludwig, Commercial Director of ScaleReady“We are excited to award Xellera Therapeutics with a G-RexGrant - our first in Hong Kong,” said Josh Ludwig, Commercial Director of ScaleReady, “This collaboration reflects the growing global ecosystem of innovators leveraging the G-Rexplatform for practical, cost-effective CGT manufacturing. We look forward to working with Xellera to accelerate access to advanced cell therapies in Asia-Pacific and beyond.”For more information about the G-RexGrant Program, please contact info@scaleready.com.About Xellera TherapeuticsXellera Therapeutics is the first CDMO in Hong Kong to receive a manufacturing license for CAR-T therapies. As a regional leader in advanced therapy manufacturing, Xellera also established Southeast Asia’s first iPSC haplobank, offering a scalable, off-the-shelf solution for allogeneic cell therapies.Focused on the manufacturing of CGT across the Asia-Pacific region, Xellera provides end-to-end services—including process development, technology transfer, analytical method development and testing, GMP manufacturing, quality assurance, and regulatory consulting.Committed to driving innovation in cell and gene therapy, Xellera enables the rapid growth and commercialization of transformative therapies, expanding access to life-changing treatments throughout the region.For inquiries or partnership opportunities in Xellera CDMO services, please contact:William Cheung, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Developmentwilliam.cheung@xelleratherapeutics.com+852-2618-3356About ScaleReadyScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as five commercially approved CGT drugs.CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.For more information about the ScaleReady G-RexGrant Program, please contact info@scaleready.com.About Wilson Wolf ManufacturingWilson Wolf https://www.wilsonwolf.com is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rexdevice at a time.About Bio-Techne CorporationBio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-RexBioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Developmentdavid.clair@bio-techne.com612-656-4416About CellReady LLCCellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rexprocess at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.