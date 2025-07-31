Burton Hill Capital Acquires Skyline Sky Lites, Expanding its Comprehensive Skylight Manufacturing Portfolio

Skyline Sky-Lites Specializes in Large Metal Framed Skylights

Acquisition rounds out the firm’s growing portfolio of top-tier US daylighting companies to include large-scale monumental units, increasing national capacity.

Our goal is to grow the business in the US, not move it, not consolidate it, but grow it! With the addition of Skyline Sky-Lites we are unstoppable.” — Sara Frank, President of Birdview Skylights, Skyline Sky-Lites

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burton Hill Capital has acquired Skyline Sky Lites of Colorado Springs, CO, further expanding its national portfolio of top-performing US skylight manufacturers. Founded in 1973, Skyline Sky Lites produces a complete line of unit, continuous, and structural skylight systems—ranging from simple domes to monumental self-supporting structures.According to Robert Ryan, founder of Burton Hill Capital, Skyline Sky Lite’s highly skilled team and advanced manufacturing standards exemplify the kind of US manufacturing excellence he is committed to growing. Ryan also purchased Birdview Skylights in 2018 and Maxim Skylights in 2022. “The decision to buy Skyline Sky-Lites was the natural progression of our strategy to acquire and grow daylighting companies with strong industry roots, up-to-date technology, and employees dedicated to excellence,” he said.Dave Norgren, owner of Skyline Sky-Lites, added, “It was incredibly important to me that the legacy we built over 52 years was preserved — not just in name, but in values, relationships and reputation. Equally important was ensuring a strong future for the dedicated employees who helped shape the company.”Friends for several years, Norgren had seen Ryan’s management style firsthand. “The strong relationships he’s built with his team at Birdview — based on mutual respect — spoke volumes. I am confident that Skyline Sky-Lites will continue to thrive in his capable hands,” Norgren concludes.Sara Frank, President of Birdview Skylights and now also of Skyline Sky-Lites, agreed, “Our goal is to grow the business in the US, not move it, not consolidate it, but grow it! With the addition of Skyline Sky-Lites we are unstoppable.”About Birdview SkylightsWith over 30 years of expertise, Birdview Skylights is dedicated to crafting durable, high-quality custom skylights for residential and commercial. With multiple US manufacturing locations, including Fort Worth, Texas, and Colorado Springs, the company continues to deliver performance-driven, American-made daylighting solutions. Member AAMA, NFRC, & FGIA.About Skyline Sky LitesSince 1973, Skyline Sky Lites has been a trusted US manufacturer of skylights and sloped glazing systems, specializing in both residential and large-scale architectural applications. Based in Colorado Springs, Skyline Sky-Lites commitment to innovation and quality has made it an industry standard-bearer. Member AAMA, NFRC, National Glass Association

