Province, Powell River work together to address homelessness

CANADA, July 30 - More support is on the way for people experiencing homelessness as the Province and the City of Powell River partner on a new temporary shelter.

“We’re focused on bringing people indoors, keeping people safe and building strong communities where no one is left behind,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Addressing homelessness is a complex challenge, but the work we’re doing is starting to make real progress. We’re helping people move indoors so they can access the supports that help stabilize their lives.”

The Province, through BC Housing, the City of Powell River and Lift Community Services, are working together to support people sheltering outdoors and in encampments, prioritizing their health and safety.

A proposed new 40-bed temporary shelter at 7104 Barnet St. will replace the 20-bed emergency shelter at 4746 Joyce Ave. that closed in March, doubling available shelter capacity in the community. The shelter will be operated by Lift and will offer 24/7 staffing, meals, laundry, showers and storage, as well as connections to housing and support services. It will also have security measures in place, including fenced grounds, controlled access, security cameras and lighting. If approved by city council, it is expected to open this winter as the Province works to deliver more housing options in the community.

In addition, in response to the toxic-drug crisis, the qathet overdose prevention service, previously at 4752 Joyce Ave., will also be located at the temporary shelter site. Funded by Vancouver Coastal Health and operated by Lift, the site will provide life-saving services, including a stand-alone trailer, outdoor inhalation support and a peer-recovery navigator to connect people with recovery services.

“This response reflects the collaboration we need to address complex challenges like homelessness,” said Ron Woznow, mayor of Powell River. “The Province, through BC Housing, is leading the delivery and funding of the shelter, Vancouver Coastal Health is providing funding for vital health services, Lift Community Services will operate the site and the city will provide the land. Together, we will provide opportunities for Powell River residents to have the accommodation and medical support they require.”

This initiative reflects a shared commitment between the Province and the city to intensify efforts and bring more resources, helping people who are sheltering outdoors transition into safe, indoor spaces. The commitment supports a more co-ordinated response to homelessness and encampments, focusing on outreach and the rapid delivery of temporary housing so people can access support as quickly as possible.

Building on progress made in Abbotsford, Campbell River, Chilliwack, Duncan, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Prince George, Vancouver, and Victoria, Powell River will be the first of a second group of local governments partnering with the Province to put in place homeless and encampment responses and temporary housing solutions.

This work is part of the Province’s Belonging in B.C. plan to help prevent homelessness and bring more people indoors quickly. Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,250 homes delivered or underway, including more than 230 homes in Powell River.

Quotes:

Randene Neill, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast –

“These new shelter spaces will offer safety, dignity and a path toward stability for people experiencing homelessness. I’m proud to see Powell River taking action to ensure everyone has access to the supports they need in the community they call home.”

Jeremy Valeriote, MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, and interim BC Green leader –

“Smaller communities in B.C. are often underserved when it comes to appropriate housing options, which only compounds economic and social challenges. We’re pleased to see the Province supporting Powell River through the HEART and HEARTH fund to advance housing models that meet local needs. We’re hopeful that more communities will gain access to these funds to support those most at risk of homelessness.”

Kim Markel, executive director, Lift Community Services –

“We’re very grateful for the collaborative action being taken to provide vital, life-saving services in qathet. Everyone, no matter their life circumstances, has a right to shelter and health care, and we’re proud to be part of the team providing these services to community members.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $4.6 million toward construction of the shelter through the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) program and $1.6 million in annual operating funding.

The City of Powell River will lease the land for the project to BC Housing.

Vancouver Coastal Health is funding the relocation and operation of the overdose prevention service.

The Province, through BC Housing, Lift Community Services and the city, are also partnering to implement Powell River Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART), a multidisciplinary outreach partnership that includes local governments, Indigenous partners, health-care agencies and non-profit organizations.

The program is designed to rapidly respond to encampments of people sheltering outdoors, assess their needs and better support people to move indoors.

Learn More:

To read the Belonging in B.C. plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf

For information about the HEART and HEARTH programs, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To see a map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C., visit: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC