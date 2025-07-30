Syd Leibovitch, President of Rodeo Realty, Recognized in L.A. Business Journal’s LA 500 for Eighth Year

Syd Leibovitch

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty Inc., one of California’s largest independent residential real estate brokerages, proudly announces that its owner and president, Syd Leibovitch, has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 LA 500 list. This marks the eighth year Leibovitch has been recognized among the most influential figures shaping Los Angeles’ business landscape.

The recognition reflects Leibovitch’s longstanding contributions to the real estate industry and the remarkable growth of the company he built from the ground up. In 1986, at the age of 25, he founded Rodeo Realty, originally named Paramount Properties. After discovering a natural talent for real estate while studying law at UCLA. What began as a single office has since grown into one of the most successful independently owned residential brokerages in California.

Today, Rodeo Realty operates 12 offices and supports a network of more than 1,200 real estate professionals. The firm facilitates approximately 5,000 residential transactions each year and is known for its high production, agent support, and presence across some of the state’s most competitive markets.

Rodeo Realty’s success has been driven by a consistent commitment to service, expertise, and local market knowledge. Leibovitch’s leadership has established a business model that empowers agents and provides clients with a boutique experience backed by industry-leading resources.

His inclusion in the LA 500 further affirms his position as a respected leader in both real estate and the broader Southern California business community.

