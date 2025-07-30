How Russia’s War in Ukraine Began: Acclaimed Documentary 'A Rising Fury' Reveals Chilling Origins, Streaming August 1st

'A Rising Fury' Feature Documentary

A Rising Fury follows a Ukrainian couple in love, tracing the roots of Russia’s war from the 2013 Kyiv uprising to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

To me, Ukraine is the Nightwatch of democracy. My duty as a storyteller is to expose the truth behind the origins of Russia’s war against Ukraine.” — Lesya Kalynska

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A RISING FURY is a gripping new documentary that chronicles nearly a decade in the lives of Pavlo and Svitlana, two passionate Ukrainian idealists in love, forever changed by war. Filmed in vérité style from Kyiv’s 2013 Revolution of Dignity through Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, the film traces the historic events that set the stage for Europe’s most devastating war in generations.After losing his family home in Russian-occupied Donetsk, Pavlo joins the Ukrainian military. A treacherous betrayal by a friend reveals a deep deception and uncovers a covert operation behind Russia’s long-planned invasion. A Rising Fury is a powerful testament to love, courage, and the resilience of the human spirit.The film premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and has screened at numerous international festivals. Directed by Ukrainian American filmmaker Lesya Kalynska and Ukrainian filmmaker Ruslan Batytskyi, the documentary is produced by Kalynska, Batytskyi, TJ Collins (USA), and Jonathan Borge Lie (Norway).A Rising Fury was nominated for Best Documentary at many international festivals, including Stockholm International Film Festival, Warsaw International Film Festival, and Cleveland International Film Festival. It won several awards, including Best International Director and the Supreme Jury Award at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival in 2023. The film was longlisted for the 2024 Academy Awards.Film Threat gives A Rising Fury ★★★★★, calling it “a masterclass of documentary filmmaking… brilliant on every level. One of the best films of the year.”FilmInk calls it “a wake-up call… a powerful statement as to what the Ukrainians are fighting for” (★★★★½).Filmmaker Magazine says it’s “a breathtakingly cinematic explainer of current events.”A Rising Fury is currently available for streaming on Vimeo on Demand and will be available on Apple TV+, Amazon, and Google Play beginning August 1, 2025.A RISING FURY — Film DetailsUkraine, 2022 | 90 min | In Ukrainian/Russian/English• Directed by: Lesya Kalynska & Ruslan Batytskyi• Producers: Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi, TJ Collins, Jonathan Borge Lie• Screenwriters: Lesya Kalynska, TJ Collins• Director of Photography: Ruslan Batytskyi• Editors: Araby Kelley, Lesya Kalynska, Ruslan Batytskyi• Composer: Emiliano Mazzenga• Production Company: Pomegranate Studios, Batytskyi ProductionsAbout the DirectorsLesya Kalynska is a Ukrainian American, New York City based award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter. Born and raised in Kyiv, she holds an MFA in Film Writing and Directing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and a PhD in Literature from Ukraine. In 2010–2011, she directed the WWII docuseries Level of Secrecy 18 in Ukraine. Following several acclaimed short films, she wrote, directed, and produced the feature documentary A Rising Fury , which was filmed for nearly a decade. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 and has since been screened across four continents. A Rising Fury has received multiple nominations at international festivals, including the Bronze Horse (Stockholm International Film Festival), the Golden Duke (Odesa International Film Festival), and Best Documentary (Warsaw International Film Festival). It has also won several awards, including the Supreme Jury Award and Best International Director at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.Ruslan Batytskyi was born in the Dnipropetrovs’k region of Eastern Ukraine in 1986. After earning a Master’s degree in Cybernetics and Management, he studied film at the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema, and Television. His short films Lethargy, Reed, and Ukrainian Lessons were screened and awarded at international festivals. In 2016–2018, he directed the docuseries The Least Part of the Work, chronicling the lives of patients with neurological diseases. Batytskyi co-directed and co-produced A Rising Fury with Lesya Kalynska, contributing to its nearly decade-long production.For Press Inquiries, Screenings, or More Information:Official Website: arisingfury.com

