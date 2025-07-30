Escaping Abuse, Reclaiming Faith: Angela Joann Mitchell’s Memoir Shines Light on Pain, Healing, and Strength

A Powerful True Story of Surviving Domestic Violence, Finding God’s Healing, and Inspiring Others Through Faith

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escaping: How I Broke Out of an Abusive Marriage is the compelling new memoir by Christian author, survivor, and advocate Angela Joann Mitchell—a powerful journey through abuse, resilience, and unwavering faith. With raw honesty and spiritual depth, Angela invites readers into her story of transformation, from trauma to triumph.Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Angela was brought up by her grandmother, who taught her the importance of holding on to faith during life’s most challenging seasons. That spiritual foundation became her anchor when she found herself trapped in a marriage filled with verbal, emotional, and physical abuse.Her memoir recounts not only the courage it took to leave that relationship, but also the emotional and spiritual healing that followed.“I wrote this book during one of the hardest seasons of my life,” Angela shares. “It wasn’t planned. It came from a place of prayer and healing.”Determined to uplift others, Angela launched her YouTube channel as a platform to share encouragement, hope, and faith. Her message is simple but powerful: Don’t give up—this too shall pass.She also founded JC Faith and Fashion, a ministry-driven brand where faith meets purpose, encouraging women to walk in strength and divine identity.Since its release, Escaping has begun touching lives across the globe—including in the United Kingdom and South Africa—resonating with readers seeking spiritual renewal, courage, and practical hope.“I’ve lived what I write about,” Angela says. “I’ve experienced deep pain—but I’ve also experienced God’s healing.”Escaping: How I Broke Out of an Abusive Marriage is not just a book—it’s a testimony, a lifeline, and a reminder that freedom, faith, and healing are possible.Available now on Amazon and all major book retailers.

Global Book Network - Angela Joann Mitchell, author of Escaping

