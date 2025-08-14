Humic Products Trade Association Marks 15th Anniversary with 2025 Annual Meeting

HPTA 15th Anniversary

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA) will celebrate its 15th anniversary at its 2025 Annual Meeting, to be held September 25–26th in Calgary, Alberta. This marks the first time the trade association will host its flagship event outside the USA—highlighting the association's role in the global conversation around plant biostimulants, regenerative agriculture, and crop innovation.

Founded in 2010, HPTA has led the effort to define and standardize the science behind humic acids and fulvic acids, humic substances that naturally occur during the breakdown of organic matter and are increasingly recognized for their role in sustainable agriculture. These materials are widely used in soil amendments, nutrient management products, industrial applications, and even dietary supplements and personal care formulations.

“HPTA’s mission has always been to unite scientific integrity with practical value,” said Russell Taylor, President of HPTA. “This year’s meeting reflects how far the industry has come—and how far we still have to go to unlock the full potential of humic substances in agriculture, wellness, and beyond.”

The 2025 meeting will feature leading researchers and strategists discussing real-world applications of humic products in improving nutrient use efficiency, supporting soil health, and boosting drought resistance. Sessions will include emerging research on nitrogen efficiency, new testing methodologies, and strategies to translate scientific findings into grower-friendly, market-ready solutions.

Canadian soil scientist Dr. Linda Gorim will present her latest findings on humates to reduce nitrogen loss and enhance fertilizer performance. Other featured speakers include T. Serben of Global Humic Products, and AdFarm’s Bryce McKenzie and Ally Bosch, who will explore trends in grower adoption and messaging strategy for the humic substance industry.

This year’s program will also highlight growth opportunities for applications of humic substances like peat. Asha Hingorani, President of the Canadian Sphagnum Peat Moss Association (CSPMA), will speak on the Canadian peat industry, its collaboration with science and academia as well as sustainability initiatives.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to join a guided field tour of a humate mine near Hanna, Alberta, offering a firsthand look at humic material extraction and land reclamation in action.

Registration is open to both trade association members and non-members. To learn more or register, visit:

www.humictrade.org/annual25

About HPTA

The Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA) is a nonprofit organization that promotes the responsible development and use of humic and fulvic acids through science, education, and regulatory collaboration. HPTA supports industries ranging from agriculture and landscape management to animal feed, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Learn more at www.humictrade.org.

