7/29/25 – DOCARE MOBILIZING STATEWIDE FOR TSUNAMI EVACUATIONS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

DOCARE MOBILIZING STATEWIDE FOR TSUNAMI EVACUATIONS

HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Conservation Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) is mobilizing statewide to assist tsunami evacuation efforts. All state parks with a beach component are closed.

State small boat harbors will remain open for any boat owners who may choose to take their vessels out. Wave action may continue for hours after initial arrival.

This action is being taken in the interest of public safety, and in coordination with tsunami advisory messages by Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which is projecting the arrival shortly after 7p.m. tonight.

The public is advised to avoid coastal waters, beaches, and rocky shorelines. Further information about this event may be found at www.tsunami.gov.

