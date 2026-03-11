3/10/26 – DLNR URGES CAUTION OUTDOORS AND ON THE WATER DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER
HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) are advising residents and visitors to avoid outdoor recreation and take precautions on the water as severe weather approaches.
DOFAW recommends avoiding outdoor areas that are exposed to environmental hazards, such as flooding, falling trees and limbs, rockfall and landslides.
Recreating outdoors (camping, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, etc.) during inclement weather puts response personnel at greater risk in an emergency.
Area closures may be implemented as conditions warrant. For updates, check the News Releases section of the DLNR website:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/
DOBOR recommends boaters:
- Check moorings/lines
- Bilge pumps
- Secure cabins and hatches
- Take other precautions as necessary to protect themselves, their vessels and marine resources.
Residents and visitors are advised to follow instructions of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/) and county emergency management agencies regarding preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge.
More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo
