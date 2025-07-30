Submit Release
7/30/25 – STATE PARKS AND HARBORS REOPEN AFTER TSUNAMI EVENT

HONOLULU – This morning, officials at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center called off the tsunami advisory for the state of Hawaiʻi. As of 9 a.m., all state parks and small boat harbors on all islands have reopened.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) encourages swimmers, boaters and other ocean users to exercise caution as strong currents and sea level changes may persist in coastal areas around the islands into the afternoon.

At a glance, the tsunami spared Hawaiian shores with only minimal damage, though impacts are still being assessed. DOBOR staff continue to evaluate some boat harbors on Maui and O‘ahu and provide support to any vessels in need.

