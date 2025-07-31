TherapistGPS Launches AI-Powered Growth Platform—A Practice That Loves You Back

TherapistGPS delivers AI-powered websites and tools—built for therapists, backed by Google Workspace, and ready to grow your practice.

An AI-powered platform helping therapists attract more clients, streamline operations, and build a private practice that loves them back.

We built TherapistGPS so clinicians could grow their practice without compromising their values.” — Dr. David Karol Gore, Co-Founder & Clinical Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TherapistGPS (GPS), the first AI-native growth platform purpose-built for private practice therapists, officially launches today under Gore Protocol System, LLC. This vertical SaaS product combines intelligent automation, niche clarity, and HIPAA-safe infrastructure into one seamless system—giving therapists everything they need to grow a thriving, sustainable practice. The platform’s rallying cry: A Practice That Loves You Back.

At the heart of the system is Maslow OS™—the first practice operating system designed specifically for therapists. It powers every layer of TherapistGPS, from SEO to automation to marketing intelligence, transforming therapist insight into scalable business growth.

“Most therapists were never taught how to build a business,” said Dr. David Karol Gore, co-founder and Clinical Director. “They end up juggling tools, directories, and guesswork. TherapistGPS gives them a cohesive system that thinks like they do—and grows with them.”

Built for therapists. Powered by Maslow OS™. Secured by Google Workspace.

GPS is the flagship product of Gore Protocol System, LLC, a healthtech company developing intelligent, AI-native platforms for underserved professional verticals. With three simple pricing tiers—starting at $60/month—the platform is already serving therapists across the U.S.

Key features include:

Beautiful, Custom-Built, High-Converting Websites tailored to each therapist’s niche and location, built on a next-generation therapist website builder designed to convert browsers into booked clients

Ideal Client Persona Engine, powered by Maslow OS, to clarify messaging and attract ideal clients with the proprietary Ideal Client Profile tool

Enterprise-Grade Google Workspace Integration, including HIPAA-compliant email for therapists, secure Drive, calendar sync, and Meet video conferencing

Lead Magnet Campaigns + Automated Email Sequences that nurture leads and drive consistent consult bookings

SEO-Optimized Content System featuring geolocalized landing pages, structured schema, and prewritten content

TherapistGPS includes fully integrated Google Workspace—the same infrastructure trusted by institutions like the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins. Every therapist receives a secure, private digital office fortified with HIPAA-grade safeguards and powered by Google’s world-class tools.

“We’ve bundled what therapists actually need into one intelligent system,” said Rick Julian, brand architect and co-founder. “With Maslow OS and Google baked in, GPS delivers clinical integrity and operational power at a price growth-oriented therapists can afford."

Designed for Category Leadership

TherapistGPS isn’t a template or theme—it’s a full-stack practice system engineered by psychologists, not tech marketers. It was created to elevate clinical outcomes, improve therapist autonomy, and reclaim time from tech overwhelm.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of therapists,” said Dr. Gore. “They’re not looking for marketing gimmicks. They want clarity, confidence, and a system that honors the work. GPS is that system.”

Therapists can begin with a free Ideal Client Profile tool, which uses Maslow OS to generate a personalized marketing persona—clarifying who they serve and how to reach them.

TherapistGPS is the first in a series of vertical SaaS platforms from Gore Protocol System. Additional launches—LegalGPS, CoachGPS, and DentalGPS—are planned for 2025 and beyond, each built on the Maslow OS infrastructure.

Availability

TherapistGPS is now live and accepting new subscribers. Explore transparent pricing, take the Ideal Client Profile tool, or learn more at therapistgps.com.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or investor relations, contact:

📩 rick@therapistgps.com

GPS | A Practice That Loves You Back

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.