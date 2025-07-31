The Borscht Belt Celebrates Grand Opening in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia

NYC’s Iconic Deli Experience Arrives at Market at The Fareway

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borscht Belt, renowned for bringing the best of New York’s classic deli culture to new audiences, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in the vibrant Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. Doors will open to the public on Thursday, July 31, 2025, inside the Market at The Fareway, 8221 Germantown Avenue.

Borscht Belt’s Chestnut Hill outpost promises Philadelphians a taste of NYC’s most legendary flavors, featuring fresh-baked NYC Ess-a-Bagel, crave-worthy breakfast sandwiches, and a menu stacked with deli classics. Guests can indulge in fresh steamed and hand-carved pastrami, corned beef, brisket, and turkey sandwiches, as well as award-winning Reubens and inventive “Top Chef” spins on traditional favorites.

“We’re beyond excited to bring the authentic Borscht Belt experience to Chestnut Hill,” said Mike Dalewitz, co-founder of The Borscht Belt. “Whether you’re craving a classic New York bagel, a towering deli sandwich, or something with a creative twist, we’ve got something special for everyone.”

The menu also includes the much-loved Chocolate Babka—already a fan favorite—and a nostalgic “Brooklyn Malt Shop” serving up egg creams, malteds, and creative ice cream shakes.

Located in the heart of Chestnut Hill at Market at The Fareway, The Borscht Belt invites food lovers, families, and anyone with an appetite for nostalgia to join the celebration and experience a true slice of New York in Philadelphia.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Location: Market at The Fareway, 8221 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA

For more information, visit www.theborschtbelt.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @theborschtbelt is our handle.

About The Borscht Belt:

The Borscht Belt is dedicated to reviving the flavors and spirit of classic New York delis, offering a menu that blends tradition with creative culinary twists. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and a bit of fun and ode to the 1950s and 1960s heyday of the Catskills, The Borscht Belt is where old-school deli meets modern taste and maybe a little Dirty Dancing.

