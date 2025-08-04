M&D rebrands Turbo Diesel & Electric locations

5 branches across Southeast to operate under M&D banner

Everyone here is looking forward to their bright future and continued success under the new M&D banner.” — M&D Chief Operating Officer Cory Anderson

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D announced today that the Turbo Diesel & Electric locations in their family of companies, acquired in 2023, will be rebranded as M&D branches. The locations converting to M&D are in Pelham, Alabama; Forest Park, Macon, and Marietta, Georgia; and Greenville, South Carolina.

M&D branding, signage, and other materials will start appearing in these locations over the next several months. During the update and beyond, customers can continue to depend on the experienced teams of diesel experts they have come to know and trust over the years.

Access to M&D’s top-quality nationwide assortment of new and remanufactured engine parts will be even easier, boosted by the company’s e-commerce site at TheDieselStore.com.

“We salute the Turbo Diesel & Electric team, and we are proud to have them in the M&D family,” said Cory Anderson, M&D chief operating officer. “Everyone here is looking forward to their bright future and continued success under the new M&D banner.”

-----

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part-matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance.

For more information, visit https://www.TheDieselStore.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.