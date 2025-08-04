NeoHack Life Sciences Granted Second Pain Relief Patent for 20 Conditions including Formulations

Extending Company's Leadership in Naturals and Nature Identicals Formulations and Methods to Control Pain and Inflammation

Covered Claims Include Alzheimer’s Disease, Crohn’s, Arthritis and 17 Other Chronic Inflammatory Conditions” — Ron Butler, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covered Claims Include Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s, Arthritis and 17 Other Chronic Inflammatory ConditionsNeoHack Life Sciences, LLC, an innovative biotechnology company focused on restoring homeostasis in the human body, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded a new patent. It follows our previous patent for methods related to its use of synergistic formulations of natural and nature-identical compounds to reverse multiple chronic inflammatory responses ranging from joint pain and shingles to high blood pressure, Crohn’s disease and Alzheimer’s Disease.Published July 29, 2025, Patent Number 12,370,156, is our second patent since May 2025 addressing COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS OF ACHIEVING PAIN RELIEFABOUT THE INVENTION:“Our newest patent follows one on May 20, 2025, which covered methods for ‘treating pain and resultant conditions’ which clearly identified certain natural or nature-identical substances that, when used in strategic formulations as expressed in the new July 29, 2025, patent brings rapid pain relief and can impact resultant conditions. Additionally, the formulations can be delivered topically via a cream or lotion, and orally via tablets, melts, gummies or gels”, announced by Ron Butler, Chief Executive Officer of NeoHack Life Sciences.“This patent targets ionotropic cannabinoid receptors to return the body to homeostasis or a healthy ‘set point’. Without the return to the set point, multiple forms of rampant growth, uncontrolled energy substrates, loss of memory control, viral infections, bacterial infections, fungal infections, immune dis-regulation such as lupus and Crohn’s disease, blood pressure deviations, acute inflammation and chronic inflammation occur,” said NeoHack’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Dale Brown, PhD. He added, “NeoHack’s synergistic compositions and methods covered by the patent attack the sources of these maladies and return the body to a healthy set point.”ABOUT NEOHACK LIFE SCIENCES“NeoHack was founded in 2019 upon discoveries made over many years designing and manufacturing formulations and products for major global brands. The team’s focus has specifically been on delivery methods and compositions designed to minimize interference with liver function, use of molecules that cross the blood brain barrier and safety,” said Butler.“Our newly patented discoveries are not like common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), but are based upon ingredients approved for human consumption, providing another level of safety,” he added.To learn more, interested parties may contact us via email.Chief Executive Officer Ron Butler: rb@neohacksciences.comChief Science Officer Dr. Dale Brown: db@neohacksciences.comWeb Site: www.neohacksciences.com Phone: 480-479-9058

